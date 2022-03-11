SimpleShowing Named Top 100 Proptech Company

SimpleShowing, an Atlanta based tech-powered brokerage, has been recognized as an honoree for the HousingWire 2022 Tech100 Real Estate Award. HousingWire's Tech100 list honors "Proptech" companies that are driving innovation in the real estate industry.

SimpleShowing was recognized by HousingWire for its modern technology, full-service agents and team-based approach that helps savvy home buyers and sellers save thousands of dollars in realtor commission. SimpleShowing combines the home search and showing process into a streamlined solution to eliminate the back-and-forth coordination that consumers often face working with big brokerages. Homebuyers are refunded up to half of the buyer agent commission at closing while sellers pay only a 1% listing fee to list to sell their property. The company provides a full-service real estate experience without sacrificing the exposure or results that consumers expect from a traditional broker.

Homebuyers already do much of the work on their own to find the house they purchase, according to Jeremy Gamble, Co-founder of SimpleShowing. That's why the company, with operations in Atlanta and four other metro areas, cuts the commissions involved in home purchases and sales to a fraction of that paid to traditional Realtors.

SimpleShowing is a full-service brokerage, Gamble says, but operates differently than a traditional real estate operation. Data from the National Association of Realtors for 2018 shows that 54 percent of homebuyers found the home they purchased through the internet, while only 29 percent found the home they bought from a real estate agent.

"The problem is they can find the home online, but they still want to see the home ... and people are afraid of negotiations and paperwork," Gamble said. "That's where we come in. Consumers find the homes and just need someone to unlock the door, write the offer and connect them with a lender or inspector. We'll do that ... But it's not the old-school model, where we drive you around and show you a lot of houses."

Since launching in 2018, SimpleShowing has closed hundreds of home sales and saved consumers millions of dollars in commissions in Georgia, Florida and Texas.

About HousingWire:

HousingWire's Tech100 list honors companies driving innovation in the real estate industry. Each company recognized has found innovative solutions to the issues that exist in real estate, and are helping to improve the industry for the better. The full list of honorees can be found here: https://www.housingwire.com/articles/2022-housingwire-tech100-real-estate-honorees/

About SimpleShowing: Founded in 2018, SimpleShowing is a real estate startup that offers consumers a new way to tour, buy, and sell a home. SimpleShowing's integrated platform empowers consumers to save thousands in commissions through its buyer refund program and 1% listing fee. SimpleShowing serves Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, Orlando and Tampa markets.

Brooke Huber

hello@simpleshowing.com

