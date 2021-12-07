SimpleHealth Expands Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Team

Hires include new Vice President of People and Culture, Senior Director of Talent Recruitment and Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging

NEW YORK, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpleHealth , a nationally recognized telehealth provider of reproductive wellness, today announced that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) veterans Kirsten Lovely (She/Her), Marquis McCraw (He/Him), and Sean Cervera (He/Him) have joined its team as Vice President of People and Culture, Senior Director of Talent Recruitment, and Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging (DEIB), respectively. Lovely, McCraw, and Cervera’s hiring is the latest example of SimpleHealth’s ongoing commitment to expand its DEI efforts both internally and within the healthcare industry.



Seasoned in the art of understanding people, culture and workplace diversity, Kirsten Lovely is an experienced human resources expert who helps companies scale by building a strong HR team to support the business. For over 10 years, she has acted as a workforce strategist driving people operational efficiencies and strategic programs focused on the growth and development of teams.

In her new role of Vice President of People and Culture, Lovely will oversee all aspects of human resource management -- including employee recruiting, training and engagement-- and industrial relations policies, practices and operations for SimpleHealth. She will report to Carrie SiuButt, CEO, and will serve on the Senior Management Team.

“I joined SimpleHealth excited to be part of a movement to disrupt reproductive healthcare accessibility and build a company culture that prioritizes inclusion and belonging,” said Lovely. “Knowing that this is a key valued cornerstone of SimpleHealth, I am inspired and confident that we’ll have diversity of thought at all tables within the organization, and thus will catapult SimpleHealth’s success. Carrie’s commitment to doing the right thing for our patients and our teams without compromise is one I am honored to take part in.”

Through close partnership with Lovely, Marquis McCraw will be responsible for SimpleHealth’s employee recruitment and retention strategy in line with company growth objectives and targets, with a particular focus on DEI.

With more than 20 years of experience in talent acquisition, development and DEIB, McCraw is a talent innovator and thought leader who helps develop company culture, leadership and strategic programs that empower people to be their best selves. In addition to helping SimpleHealth leadership align company values with employee needs to ensure all people are valued for their unique experiences and perspectives, McCraw will develop creative, inclusive and transformative recruiting programs with innovative approaches to build an ever-growing pipeline of diverse candidates.

“I joined SimpleHealth for three primary reasons: the mission, the leaders and the priorities. The opportunity to be a part of an organization whose mission is to make health care simple, convenient and affordable speaks to what’s needed in Healthcare -- accessibility and inclusivity,” said McCraw. “I’m also excited by the opportunity to work with leaders like Carrie and Kirsten, who are authentic, passionate, driven and inspire excellence. Finally, a start-up that is willing to invest in bringing on a Director level leader of Talent Acquisition speaks to the priority they put on finding and hiring the right talent for the organization.”



Reporting directly to Lovely as well as advising the CEO and collaborating with internal stakeholders, Sean Cervera will design and lead company-wide diversity-related education and training, internal and external communications, and strategic planning to help SimpleHealth shape its workplace culture to further enhance inclusion.

“I joined SimpleHealth because first and foremost, start-ups of this size typically don’t prioritize hiring a DEIB leader until much later (in conjunction with headcount and funding), which indicates a powerful, strategic stance on the importance of this work. Secondly, Carrie’s genuine and honest commitment to doing this work right and building the most talented, diverse team in the history of tech captivated my heart. On top of this, I get to do this for a company that’s fighting and advocating for the reproductive rights of women/womyn/females and people born with ovaries. Being entrusted to lead this work is a true honor,” said Cervera.

Cervera joins the team with over a decade of DEIB and Talent experience dedicated to shattering systemic oppression, championing the employee experience, educating colleagues on allyship and privilege and equalizing the playing field by creating inclusive recruiting strategies, scaling and implementing employee resource groups and architecting unique programs that celebrate employees whole, intersectional selves. As a three time open heart surgery survivor, openly gay and LGBTQIA* activist and bi-racial, half Latino professional, he combines personal and professional passions to advocate for social change and equitable designs across tech for all marginalized and underrepresented people.

“Engaging in corporate practices that promote diversity and inclusion is at the core of what we do here at SimpleHealth,” said CEO Carrie SiuButt. “It was natural for us to invest in these three key hires who will help elevate our efforts to achieve best-in-class DEI initiatives that will attract and retain a top talent force, and better serve our diverse clientele.”

About SimpleHealth

Founded in 2018 and based in New York City, SimpleHealth makes reproductive wellness simple! Operating in 32 states and growing, SimpleHealth is a nationally recognized telehealth provider of reproductive wellness, offering birth control, herpes and cold sore treatment, and over-the-counter supplements. SimpleHealth's mission is to be the #1 reproductive wellness provider, giving access to those who otherwise wouldn't be able to find reproductive care in a convenient and affordable way.

