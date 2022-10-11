SimpleClosings.ca Announces the Launch of their Real Estate Law Firm in Ontario

SimpleClosings.ca Focuses on Purchasing, Selling and Refinancing Real Estate

NORTH YORK, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / SimpleClosings.ca, is pleased to announce the launch of their real estate law firm in Ontario.

InterestSpring LLC, Wednesday, October 12, 2022, Press release picture

To learn more about SimpleClosings.ca and the services that they offer, please visit https://simpleclosings.ca/about-us/.

As a spokesperson for SimpleClosings.ca noted, the real estate law firm focuses on the purchases, sales and refinances of residential and commercial real estate.

Because the team from SimpleClosings.ca understands that many people have busy schedules and cannot always make in person appointments during regular business hours with a traditional real estate lawyer, they are proud to offer around the clock service with their virtual option.

"We are an amazing team that offers personalized and affordable service that accommodates all clients," the spokesperson noted, adding that the staff speaks a wide variety of languages to fit the needs of their individual clients, ensuring that everybody is able to understand the unique complexities of each of the closing transactions on their property, from the mortgage, term of the loan and interest, to any lien issues, private lending or refinance options.

"We pride ourselves on a deep tradition of excellence, ensuring only the highest quality of service is provided to our clients."

SimpleClosings.ca's commitment to their services and clients extends beyond their affordable and transparent rates without any hidden charge, as they work 24/7 to provide exceptional service.

Because SimpleClosings.ca focuses on real estate law, clients can rest assured that their real estate transactions will be completed correctly, on time, and without any errors, by a highly knowledgeable lawyer. In addition, SimpleClosings.ca is proud to offer competitive pricing with the market, as well as a price match guarantee-all with no hidden costs.

"Buying or selling real estate is already a complicated and stressful time, you don't need the added stress of an incompetent lawyer or mortgage brokers making mistakes," the spokesperson noted.

Story continues

About SimpleClosings.ca

SimpleClosings.ca is Real Estate Law firm that specializes in transactions that include purchasing, selling and refinancing their clients' properties. While the firm has multiple locations across the Greater Toronto area, they also offer virtual services to accommodate all their clients across Ontario. They pride themselves in using their years of expertise in the Real Estate field to make transactions simple for their clients, leveraging their relationships with real estate agents, lenders, and title insurance companies. For more information, please visit https://simpleclosings.ca/.

Media Contact

Wasef Ahmad, JD

info@simpleclosings.ca

(647) 255-9928

5200 Yonge St Suite 200C

North York, Ontario, Canada

M2N 5P6

SOURCE: SimpleClosings.ca





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/719999/SimpleClosingsca-Announces-the-Launch-of-their-Real-Estate-Law-Firm-in-Ontario



