Make these simple routine changes to prevent dry, brittle hair in winter

The winter can leave your hair feeling brittle, lifeless and dull. But there are simple steps you can implement into your hair care routine that can revive your shine. Victoria Fenn Alvarado spoke with licensed hairstylist Debbie Dunseath, who is the past president and currently an active member of the Ontario Professional Hairstylist Association.

“If I had to increase any kind of product through the winter, it would be your conditioner and oils.” Dunseath suggests.

This is because in the winter there is a lack of moisture, which your hair needs. Without moisture, your hair will become brittle.

"There's less buoyancy to it, or even colour-wise, there's not as much shine to it," Dunseath adds.

Here are some ways to avoid damaging your hair this winter:

The first step is to deep condition your hair regularly (no expensive salon products are necessary). Dunseath says that “often something in your home can be used."

Olive oil, coconut oil, almond oil, and even mayonnaise can be used as hair moisturizers. Wet your hair, and then apply a generous amount of oil or moisturizing product through the shaft (mid-part) of your hair. Brush downward toward the tips and let it rest in your hair for 10 minutes. Be cautious and avoid your scalp until the final 2 minutes. Then, you may go ahead and massage it into your roots.

“If there's any kind of dandruff, you're going to be able to loosen that up, and that manipulation is going to benefit circulation.”

Dunseath includes: “Never go outside in the winter with wet hair.” This is not just because of the assumption that you could catch a cold, but because your hair could be damaged.

“When you're outside, your hair is very vulnerable to being damaged," she explains. "It does get hard and frozen and can snap.”

So, be sure to wear a hat and always dry your hair before going outside.

The best way to dry your hair is by gently squeezing and pulling the moisture out, then wrapping your hair up with a dry towel. Let it sit. This will avoid heat damage. Dunseath suggests brushing, flattening, and smoothing your hair the way it grows because “every strand of hair has scales on it like a fish; that's our cuticle.” If you rough up your hair vigorously with a towel, the loose strands are likely to break.

It is understandable that time is valuable, and you may not want to wait around for your hair to dry. In that case, a blow dryer can be used. Dunseath suggests being mindful of your heat-styling habits.

“Try and style it every second day. And if you have longer hair, a ponytail or a messy bun works.”

Additionally, to benefit your hair this year, Dunseath suggests trying to avoid a steaming-hot shower and instead wash your hair in lukewarm water. You may also maintain moisture by using a humidifier in your home.

Watch the video that precedes this article for a demonstration of some of these tips!

Header image courtesy of Boy_Anupong/Getty Images. Creative #: 1463312843.