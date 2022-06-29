Simple Path Moving Revolutionizes the Long Distance Moving Industry with it's New Platform: "Moving Network"

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2022 / Simple Path Moving is launching a "long distance moving network" - the first of its kind - in the 48 contiguous United States. This network of over 400 carriers has been hand-picked, requiring stringent background checks for all employees.

Tusker Transport

All carriers are COVID compliant and require at least a decade of experience from each team (from the driver to the handler).

Simple Path Moving specializes in all things that go across state lines: from long distance moves and last minute moves, to corporate and residential moves, Simple Path is revolutionizing the American moving industry. Simple Path approved carriers offer full white-glove service and takes great care using blankets, wraps, and, bubble wrap to secure their customer's belongings.

Simple Path has discovered an easier and more cost effective way for the general public to move across state lines by combining the manpower and routes of over 400 different van lines and carriers. With decades of experience in the industry, its no wonder why Simple Path is one of the fastest growing companies in the United States.

Contact:

Contact Name: Christopher Price

Business Name: Simple Path Moving, LLC

Phone Number: 1 (844) 658-0952

Email: support@simplepathmoving.com

Website Link: https://www.simplepathmoving.com/

SOURCE: Simple Path Moving, LLC





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/707064/Simple-Path-Moving-Revolutionizes-the-Long-Distance-Moving-Industry-with-its-New-Platform-Moving-Network



