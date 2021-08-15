Simple One electric scooter makes world premiere with claimed 236 km range, to be priced at Rs 1,09,999

Bengaluru-based start-up Simple Energy has finally unveiled its first electric scooter on India's 75th Independence Day. It's named the Simple One, and follows hot on the heels of the just-launched Ola Electric S1 scooter. However, the Simple One promises to one-up the Ola S1 on the range front, with Simple Energy saying the e-scooter will have a range of up to 236 km on the Indian Driving Cycle (IDC), which is significantly higher than the Ola's claimed range of 181 kilometres. Those interested in the Simple One can now place an order on the start-up's website, with the reservation amount set at Rs 1,947.

The Simple One packs a removable 4.8 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which powers an electric motor that has a base output of 4.5 kW, peak output 7 kW and 72 Nm of torque. The Simple One has four ride modes (Eco, Ride, Dash and Sonic), is said to accelerate from 0-40 kph in just 3.05 seconds and has a top speed of 105 kph. It rides on 12-inch wheels, has 30 litres of under-seat storage capacity and weighs in at 110 kg.

The Simple One has a full-colour, fully-customisable 7.0-inch touchscreen, which incorporates Bluetooth and 4G connectivity, onboard navigation, geo-fencing and vehicle tracking functions. It will also be able to receive over-the-air software updates.

It will be offered in a total of four colours " Brazen Black, Namma Red, Grace White and Azure Blue. Simple Energy says it will go live in 75 cities across 13 states in the next couple of months; the company is targeting being present in 176 cities by August 2022. The start-up also plans to install 300 'Simple Loop' fast-charging points in the next seven months.

(This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details)

