Stocking stuffer alert! Amazon just slashed the prices of Simple Modern water bottles and wine tumblers—but only 'til midnight

We’re all well aware that plastic is taking quite a toll on our planet. Experts say it’s polluting our oceans, killing our animals and clogging our landfills—and that’s just for starters. A lot of little changes on the personal level can have a positive worldwide impact in the long-term.

A great way to start banning plastic from your life is to invest in reusable—and quite frankly, adorable—bottles, tumblers and wine containers from Simple Modern. Today, you can make the switch and save up to 30 percent on Amazon in the process.

All Simple Modern products are BPA-free, double-walled and vacuum-insulated, three non-negotiables if you’re looking for a superior reusable container to keep drinks hot or cold. And you’ll actually look forward to using these containers—meaning you’re less likely to forget them when you’re walking out the door!





These sophisticated beauties come with an easy-carry lid for handy portability. Like all Simple Modern containers, it has an incredible ability to regulate the temperature of its contents thanks to vacuum-insulation technology, food-grade 18/8 stainless steel and an internal layer of copper for good measure.

This mug is the kind of travel buddy that’ll never let you down, especially on road trips, as it’s built to fit into your car’s cup holder. The ergonomic beauty—33 percent off today—fits in your hand well and has a flip lid and built-in straws, so it’s perfectly safe for drivers to maneuver. And that premium gauge 18/8 stainless steel? That’s the game changer.

