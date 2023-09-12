The simple medical interventions that could save millions of mothers and babies

The first month of a newborn’s life continues to be the most dangerous, accounting for almost half of all under-five deaths in the world today - Simon Townsley

The lives of two million mothers and babies could be saved by 2030 with just seven simple medical interventions, according to a new analysis.

Huge gains were made across the world in cutting deaths in childbirth between 2000 and 2015 but since then progress has stalled, and in some countries – including Britain and the United States – maternal death rates have started to climb again among certain groups.

Globally, infant deaths have fallen continuously since the mid-2010s, but the first month of a newborn’s life continues to be the most dangerous, accounting for almost half of all under-five deaths in the world today.

Now, an analysis by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation says two million lives could be saved by 2030 and more than six million by 2040 if a package of simple interventions including prophylactic antibiotics, iron infusions and nutritional supplements were rolled out systematically across the developing world.

Talking to the Telegraph last week Melinda Gates, who was recently present at the birth of her first grandchild, Leila Grace, said she wanted to bring the dangers faced by mothers and babies in and around childbirth back to the fore because it was “so fundamental to the family”.

“A baby’s only 37 per cent likely to make it to their first birthday if the mum dies,” she said, pointing to global data. “And so saving the mum’s life is really important … When a mum does well, her family does well, her community does well and the economy does well … The world is finally waking up to that, and we’re trying to show progress is possible.”

The report recommends a package of relatively simple life-saving innovations and practices, the bulk of which can be carried out by birth attendants and midwives.

They include: an AI-enabled portable ultrasound that empowers nurses to monitor high-risk pregnancies in low-resource settings; a bundle of interventions that can reduce postpartum haemorrhage, the main cause of maternal death; and supplements which combat malnutrition, one of the leading causes of newborn deaths.

Controversially, the report also recommends the prophylactic use of the antibiotic azithromycin to reduce maternal infections during pregnancy and prevent sepsis – the cause of a growing number of maternal deaths in the US and Britain.

“Over the past decade, the field of child health has advanced faster and farther than I thought I’d see in my lifetime,” writes Bill Gates in the Foundation’s annual Goalkeepers report, which tracks progress against the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“If our delivery can keep pace with our learning – if researchers can continue developing new innovations and skilled health workers can get them to every mother and child who needs them – then more babies will survive those crucial first days.”

Marian Knight, professor of maternal and child population health at the National Perinatal Epidemiology Unit at the University of Oxford, said she had no doubt that the lives of two million mothers and babies could be saved by 2030 with the right focus.

“With the political will and where we are in 2023 we could absolutely achieve these goals by 2030,” she said. “We know what we need to do. It’s political will and resources that stops that.”

Prof Knight leads MBRRACE-UK, the annual investigation into the deaths of women during pregnancy, childbirth and the year after birth in the UK.

Although UK deaths are much lower than in developing world settings, Covid-19 pushed up maternal death rates and some groups are much more likely to die in childbirth in Britain than others.

Its latest data shows that women living in the most deprived areas are twice as likely to die as those who live in the most affluent areas; women from black ethnic groups are four times more likely to die than women in white ethnic groups; and women from Asian ethnic backgrounds are almost twice as likely to die.

Factors including obesity, and the vascular complications it can cause, increase the risk factor for women in Britain and America.

Prof Knight said that maternal health systems in developed and developing nations faced very different challenges but they all needed to better focus on the needs of women as individuals.

“What women need to give birth safely and to have happy and healthy babies is hugely different between relatively young healthy women who have no pre-existing health conditions, no social problems, no difficult circumstances and those who have multiple health conditions and face challenging circumstances,” she said.

“Their needs are hugely different and yet we have a system [in the UK] which is trying to sort of sit somewhere in the middle and provide the same care for everyone.”

On the innovations recommended by the Gates report for the developing world, Prof Knight thought the idea of using antibiotics prophylactically for large numbers was likely to prove controversial as it could increase antibiotic resistance.

“I do agree that there are groups of women, to whom we should be giving antibiotic prophylaxis, but I think we need a more nuanced approach rather than giving it to everybody,” she said.

Beyond maternal health, the GoalKeepers report finds that 18 of the of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals are off-track. From poverty to gender equality, education to food security and health to climate, development has been slowing, with the Covid-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine having major impacts.

“It is estimated that the pandemic pushed 70 million more people into extreme poverty in 2020, increasing the total number of people living in extreme poverty from 659 million in 2019 to 729 million in 2020”, the report says.

“At the current pace, nearly 7 per cent of the world’s population will remain in extreme poverty – that’s 574 million people in extreme poverty by 2030”.

On mothers and babies, it currently falls on individual countries to build up their maternal healthcare services. The result is that the deployment of new interventions is highly fragmented.

Melinda Gates said the Gates Foundation was “looking at” the possibility of recommending the establishment of an organisation dedicated to improving care for mothers and babies. Prof Knight also said she would “absolutely love an overarching organisation like that”.

But both women said the key was resources. “The bottom line is whatever mechanism you use, there has to be more funding and there has to be more global commitment to it,” said Gates.

