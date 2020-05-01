A simple guide to at-home waxing

Photo credit: DAVID SLIJPER FOR HARPER'S BAZAAR

With spas and salons currently closed, many of us are taking to at-home hair removal. If your method of choice is normally waxing, now is the time to get to grips with a DIY kit. But with myriad choices available, and risks of sore skin, it pays to take some tips from a professional.

Here, Nathalie Eleni, a beauty therapist and skincare expert, tells Bazaar the best way to approach waxing for successful hair removal and happy skin.

While spas usually use traditional hot beeswax, for home use she recommends cold wax, which is considered safer – especially for first-timers, as she explains below. Read on to discover the best buys, how to prep for waxing, technique tricks and aftercare advice.

How to choose the right wax for you

This depends on two things: your confidence levels, and what area of the body you are waxing. Eleni says, "wax strips are fantastic as they are really fuss-free; there's no need to heat the wax (which can, if used incorrectly, leading to burning of the skin) and there's no mess." She recommends this for less intimate areas, and larger body parts, like the legs, arms and back. "I love the Nair Body Wax Strips With Camomile," she recommends.

Another popular option is a wax pot, which come with additional waxing strips. "Personally, for bikini waxing, the underarms and the face – areas that tend to be more sensitive with a smaller space – I like the control you can get with a wax pot," Eleni explains. "You can do as small an area as you need and it is better for removing coarser hair."

These come in versions to be used hot or cold, and for beginners we recommend a sugared wax (known as 'sugaring') which is applied at room temperature and warms up with body heat (therefore negating risks of burning the skin). "I recently used the Sugar Coated Bikini Hair Removal Kit with Calendula Essential Oil and was really impressed," Eleni says.

Pre-wax: how to prep

In terms of when to wax, "try to catch your hair growth so it is not too long," explains Eleni, "as the hair will bounce back in on itself causing a tugging action which is not very pleasant." You can trim hair that is too long beforehand. This is "especially advisable for the bikini area and underarms which tend to be more sensitive".

Do not underestimate the importance of skin prep, too, adds Eleni. "Exfoliate 24-to-48 hours beforehand to release any little trapped hairs beneath a build-up of dry skin. I love using the Elemis Samphire Salt Scrub." Ensuring a window of at least 24 hours beforehand means the skin is not sensitised ahead of waxing. "Skin brushing is also great ahead of waxing," she adds, "as the bristles naturally exfoliate without the need for product".

Make sure your skin is clean and dry before waxing, ensuring any oils are removed. "Use a gentle face or body wash on the area and pat dry," she instructs. "I love the Shiseido Smoothing Body Cleansing Milk."

Before diving in, "always read the product instructions and patch test a small area first." Whether you're au fait with waxing or not, following the exact instructions is imperative with this kind of at-home treatment, and be extra cautious when using any kind of hot wax product.

Waxing the body: techniques and tips

When you're ready, using the wooden spatula provided apply a thin layer of wax onto the area of skin you want to be hair-free (no larger than the accompanying paper strips), or take your ready-to-use wax strip, and "really press the wax strip down firmly, and smooth over the area so it grabs all the hairs."

Next, "hold the skin taught with your free hand and remove the strip quickly in the direction against the hair growth," Eleni says.

To help with pain relief, you can use massage "to confuse the nerve endings straight after you remove the wax strip". The expert explains: "A little 'rain drop' technique, or tapotement massage (as the rhythmic percussion movement is officially known) over the waxed area will help with any discomfort."

Don't worry if a few hairs are left behind, "you can remove these later with some clean, sterilised tweezers," Eleni says. "Don’t keep going over an area or you risk breaking the skin."

Post-wax: essential aftercare

To soothe the skin, "use an also vera-based aftercare product free from perfumes and fragrance," advises Eleni. "I love the Monu Skincare Skin Activator which is very soothing."

Immediately after waxing she says to avoid exercise, sun exposure, hot baths and showers plus any heated treatments.

"Wear loose cotton clothing so you don’t rub the area, and leave 24-to-48 hrs before fake tanning. Wear SPF on the area if it is exposed when you do go in the sun as it may be sensitised."

For further aftercare advice, read our guide to preventing and treating ingrown hairs next.

