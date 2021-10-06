This simple bodysuit is the perfect fall layering piece – and it’s on sale for $22

Amazon

During the fall, layering is the name of the game. From adding a tank top under a cardigan to a T-shirt under a sweater on particularly chilly days, another layer is always appreciated when temps drop. But adding a layer can get bulky and turn your look from stylish to messy in a flash. The solution to this problem? Bodysuits!

Bodysuits are ideal for when you want that neat, tucked-in look without having to constantly adjust a tank top or tee. Plus, bodysuits are usually form-fitting and stay in place. So, you can top it off with whatever you like and change up your look fast.

If your closet could use a new bodysuit or two for the autumn, look no further than the ReoRia Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit. Available on Amazon, this wardrobe workhorse is on sale right now.

This thong-bottom bodysuit comes in sizes S-XXL and 13 different colors, including black, brown, burgundy, green and more. This style fits true to size and features snap-button fastening at the bottom for a comfortable and easy fit.

Perfect for wearing with jeans, skirts or slacks, this bodysuit works with pretty much any outfit. And since it has a tight fit, it gives off that polished tucked-in look instantly. Also, since the design is so versatile, you can easily dress it up or down — wear it with a blazer to the office or with a leather jacket for a night out.

This bodysuit is made out of nylon and spandex so it has some stretch to it. But the brand suggests sizing up one size for comfort if you have a larger bust. Also important to note, it’s double-lined in the chest area.

And Amazon shoppers rave about this piece calling it “great quality” and sharing that they are “ordering more colors.”

Be sure to grab your own ReoRia Sexy Sleeveless Racer Back Halter Neck Bodysuit on Amazon now while it’s on sale!

