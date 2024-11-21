Simpkins puts up 19 in Elon's 75-48 win against Northern Illinois

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — TK Simpkins had 19 points in Elon's 75-48 win over Northern Illinois on Wednesday night.

Simpkins also contributed 10 rebounds for the Phoenix (2-2). TJ Simpkins shot 4 of 9 from the field and 7 for 8 from the line to add 16 points. Sam Sherry shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

James Dent Jr. led the way for the Huskies (2-3) with 16 points and four assists. Quentin Jones added nine points for Northern Illinois. Quaran McPherson finished with nine points and four steals.

Elon took the lead with 17:00 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. TK Simpkins led their team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 38-29 at the break. Elon extended its lead to 75-45 during the second half, fueled by a 13-2 scoring run. TJ Simpkins scored a team-high 11 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

