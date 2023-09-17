Simone Rocha Melds Roses, Bows and Bridal With Voluminous Outerwear for Spring 2024

Simone Rocha can always be relied upon to present a statement-making show. Whether it's through bows glued to models' under-eyes, egg-shaped pearl bags or ornately beaded bralettes, there is simply never a dull moment on the designer's runways.

The designer's Spring 2024 collection is no different from past bold collections — and it draws on many of the brand's staples — but this time weaves in a strong focus on florals. Oversized swirls of fabric made to resemble roses cover voluminous anorak-like jackets, taffeta gowns, T-shirt dresses and more, and the botanical references don't end there. Arranged beneath mesh bomber jackets, maxi skirts and more lay seemingly real pink roses with uncut stems running parallel to each silhouette's lines.

Further into the collection, Rocha unsurprisingly incorporates plenty of bows, both mini and bulky. The ribbon-crafted embellishments are complimentary to ruffled strips of satin that look like frosting, as well as tiers of lace and vintage-style piping — all evoking key elements of wedding cakes.

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

To balance out the many ultra-feminine and soft features within the collection, the designer styled most of the looks with chunky, platform Crocs — an official partnership between the two brands, as reported by Highsnobiety. The yet-to-be-released collaboration will also include a sneaker-style clog in blush and black colorways.

Jibbitz with the brand's signature beaded flowers and pearl-encrusted trimmings topped off the footwear, proving that Rocha can make anything (even Crocs) beautifully fancy.

See all the looks from the Simone Rocha Spring 2024 collection below.

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Story continues

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha Spring 2024. Photo: Ben Broomfield/Courtesy of Simone Rocha

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.