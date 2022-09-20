Simone Rocha Debuts a Playful and Ethereal Menswear Range for SS23

Irish-born designer Simone Rocha took her Spring/Summer 2023 collection to court for London Fashion Week. Held at the historic grounds of The Old Bailey, the presentation featured a selection of ethereal and characterful pieces which also included her first fully-formed menswear collection.

Embodying the contrast of sensitivity, masculinity, strength and femininity, Rocha infused utilitarian silhouettes with a series of delicate floral prints, deconstructed corsetry, bows and lace veils. The collection also featured the designer’s play on shapes and volumes interspersed in pieces like the big, bubble-bomber jacket and the oversized ruched gloves. Elsewhere, fragments of tulle-clad pieces, zip trousers, silver mini dresses and form-fitting corsets dominated the runway.

Rocha’s showcase was also completed with blazers, matching pinstripe trousers, and harness-detailed uniforms alongside a range of headdresses and beaded bags. The Irish designer proved that she’s a force to be reckoned with as her show received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Take a look at Simone Rocha’s SS23 collection in the gallery above.