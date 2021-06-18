Olympic trials stunner: Simone Manuel won't get to defend her historic gold medal in Tokyo

OMAHA, NEBRASKA - JUNE 17: Simone Manuel of the United States reacts after competing in a preliminary heat for the Women’s 100m freestyle during Day Five of the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials at CHI Health Center on June 17, 2021 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Simone Manuel, the first Black woman to win an individual swimming gold medal at the Olympics, won't get a chance to defend that medal in Tokyo.

Manuel, one of stars of Team USA in 2016, failed to make the 100-meter freestyle finals at U.S. Olympic trials in Omaha on Thursday night, five years after winning the event in Rio de Janeiro.

Manuel finished ninth in the semis, 0.02 seconds behind the eight-place finisher. The top eight times qualified for Friday night's final.

Manuel still has a chance to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. She'll swim the 50-meter freestyle this weekend, an event in which she holds the American record. Manuel won silver in it five years ago in Rio.

But her failure to even qualify for the 100 free final was, nonetheless, stunning.