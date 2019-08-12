Simone Biles ties record with sixth U.S. all-around title

Simone Biles' historic performance at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships helped her to her sixth all-around title.

Biles, who still doesn't think she's at full strength, finished the competition Sunday achieving another feat no other gymnast has completed. She landed a triple twisting double somersault on floor exercise to give her a big edge over the rest of the field.

She had a two-day all-around total of 118.500 and beat second-place Sunisa Lee by 4.95 points.

Biles took the top scores on floor, vault and balance beam and placed third on bars.

Incredible to watch @Simone_Biles do this in slow motion. I would call it magic but that wouldn’t give her credit for years of hard work and dedication. pic.twitter.com/WsFP7vAjzz — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 12, 2019

The floor exercise came two days after Biles had already made history as the first person to ever attempt, and land, a double-double dismount from the beam.

“I’m almost back to where I was at [2018] Worlds,” Biles said on NBC after the competition finished Sunday. “Of course it’s going to take some time, but we’re starting the journey.”

WAIT FOR IT @Simone_Biles is the first person in history to perform this dismount and SHE NAILED IT. #USGymChampspic.twitter.com/l7vVInxMJv

— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 10, 2019

Biles will now prepare for the world championships in October. She'll enter the competition heavily favored and will try to extend her record at worlds with a fifth all-around title.