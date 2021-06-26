Simone Biles Stuns Crowd With Electrifying U.S. Olympic Trials Routines

Simone Biles took the lead with the top women’s gymnastics score at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday night, stunning the crowd and viewers at home with a jaw-dropping performance.

The five-time Olympic medalist, celebrated as the greatest gymnast of all time, completed the first day of the women’s competition in St. Louis with an all-around score of 60.565. Her performance included a dazzling floor exercise, which earned her a score of 15.366 — the highest floor exercise score of the night.

Biles also had the highest scores on the vault and balance beam, receiving 15.466 and 15.133, respectively. The gymnastics champion performed her signature move dubbed “The Biles,” a double-double dismount, during her beam and floor routines.

Her display on Friday night, understandably, set social media abuzz:

Simone Biles makes doing something utterly impossible look completely effortless. https://t.co/4TMzPNXWow — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) June 26, 2021

A standing ovation after Simone Biles’ floor routine.



My jaw was on the floor.



It’s hard to tell on TV just how much height she gets on these passes but my gosh it’s impressive 🐐 pic.twitter.com/EoQ5ohNj7l — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) June 26, 2021

Simone Biles is just an unreal human pic.twitter.com/t2PL1uuhQ1 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 26, 2021

I think it's time to change the whole measure of greatness from being "the Michael Jordan of ____" to "the Simone Biles of ____."



She is INCREDIBLE. https://t.co/3SQ4hUYnu9 — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 26, 2021

I just did a sit up and will be visiting my chiropractor at noon. #SimoneBilespic.twitter.com/fPUEkcXUzF — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) June 26, 2021

Taking this time to recognize the absolute greatness of Simone Biles, the most amazing gymnast I’ve seen in my lifetime. Holy shit.pic.twitter.com/DsMnkHINMw — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) June 26, 2021

“I was super excited going into this one,” Biles said on Friday, according to The Associated Press. “I know exactly what to expect.”

Biles, who left the 2016 Olympics with four gold medals, said she’s “a lot more emotional this time around, which is so crazy.” Her other teammates have asked if she’s OK when she’s teared up during this year’s Olympic trials, which were delayed a year due to the pandemic.

“I’m fine,” she said. “It’s just like, I can’t believe the time is here. It’s been five years and I’m grateful.”

Biles tweeted her appreciation on Saturday for all the supportive messages she received after Friday’s competition.

“Thanks for all the love, support and encouraging messages,” she wrote. “You guys are the best. I truly appreciate it! LOVE YALL.”

thanks for all the love, support and encouraging messages 🖤 you guys are the best. I truly appreciate it! LOVE YALL



excited for night 2 tomorrow — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 26, 2021

The women’s competition will conclude on Sunday. The top two all-around finishers will automatically qualify for the four-person Olympic team, which will compete in Tokyo beginning next month. Biles is already a lock to make Team USA.

