Simone Biles Sports Chic Green Bay Packers-Themed Manicure in Support of Husband Jonathan Owens

Biles tied the knot with NFL star husband Jonathan Owens earlier this year after meeting in March 2020 on dating app Raya

Simone Biles/Instagram; Ezra Shaw/Getty Simone Biles revealed her green manicure on October 26

Simone Biles is showing support for her husband in style.

On Thursday, the Olympic gold medalist, 26, shared a short video on her Instagram story flashing her fresh set of green painted nails which matched her husband Jonathan Owens’ Green Bay Packers’ green jersey.

“Forgot to post earlier so a little grown out but……,” Biles wrote in her caption. Tagging nail artist Kiwi, Biles turned her hand around before opening up her palms to reveal another angle of her nails.

The star’s nail update comes after she shared snaps of her husband while stating that she missed him due to their long distance relationship.

Emilee Chinn/AP Photo Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles pictured after a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023

"Miss you," Biles wrote over the image as she gushed over Owens, who’s playing in Wisconsin for his team's NFL season.

In the snap, Owens looked relaxed as he wore a pair of black sunglasses and a gray t-shirt. Biles then shared another photo of the two in a mirror selfie.

The gymnast tied the knot with her Green Bay Packers strong safety husband, 28, earlier this year. "I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," she wrote in her caption back in April while sharing a carousel of photos of herself and Owens on their wedding day.

In the snaps, the couple displayed beaming smiles as they exchanged vows in what appeared to be a courthouse wedding. Meanwhile, Biles was dressed in a tiered white gown, while Owens wore a tan suit.

"My person, forever ❤️💍," Owens wrote in his Instagram caption as he shared snaps of their day,"#TheOwens #ItsOfficial."

The pair met on the dating app Raya in March 2020, before getting engaged in February 2022.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote in a carousel post of their engagement at the time. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."

Read the original article on People.