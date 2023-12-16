Simone Biles Shares Home Build Update After Setback: 'This Just Makes Me So Happy'

The Olympic gold medalist shared an exciting update on the new home she and husband Jonathan Owens are building in Texas

Simone Biles is celebrating the progress of her renovation project.



On Thursday, Biles, 26, shared a new update on how construction is going on the new Texas home that she and husband Jonathan Owens are building.

Last month, she shared that there had been some issues discovered during day two of what she called the “trim walk.”

Since then, Biles has shared exciting new updates on her Instagram, showing off shots of the trim, baseboards, doors and closets. She started the series of Instagram Story posts with a shot of her front door and foyer under construction with the caption, “😍😍😍😍."

Biles also published a photo of a cabinetry frame. “Trim has begun," she wrote.

Next, she shared a short video of the construction. “This just makes me so happy," she captioned the video, in which she panned across a large walk-in closet with the frames of shelves and cabinets.

The following photo was a snapshot of two doorways and their corresponding baseboards. “Doors & baseboards EEEEPPPP,” she captioned the Instagram Story.

Biles' previous updates on her home renovations was a bit more discouraging, but the Olympic gold medalist did not provide too much detail about what caused the delay. In a series of Instagram Stories from Nov. 29, she shared that some issues had been discovered, leading her to stay at the construction site for six hours.

“I thought it was going to be a 30 minute thing bc I had no clue what I was walking into,” she captioned a video that panned across the high ceilings in the home.

Biles added that her dad and husband were able to help out.

“Called my dad for backup yesterday bc I panicked! but I’ve made so much progress & I’m so proud of myself,” she wrote. “jonathan will deal with the end result oops……..I hope I did it decently & thought of all the things.”

In early September, Biles revealed that she and Owens were in Texas to visit their new home, which was in the early stages of construction at the time.

In a simple Instagram caption, the Olympic gold medalist wrote, "Loading… 🏠🤍🛠."

She shared three photos, with the first showing the gymnast looking away as she sat on a set of stairs as the wooden framework could be seen around her and concrete floors were exposed. She also included a picture of Owens walking through the construction site and a photo of her holding his hand while they stood outside of the building.



