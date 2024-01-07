Simone Biles Shares Sweet Video of Husband Jonathan Owens Teaching Her Dad and Godfather 'STL Dance'

"This video is so wholesome," Biles, 26, wrote in the caption to the funny clip on Saturday

Marcus Ingram/Getty; Simone Biles /Instagram Simone Biles, Uncle Paul, Jonathan Owens and Ronald Biles

Simone Biles’ family is learning some dance moves!

The Olympic gold medalist, 26, posted a video on Saturday of husband Jonathan Owens teaching her father Ronald Biles and godfather, Uncle Paul, the “STL dance” he performed during a recent NFL game in a special bonding moment.

“This video is so wholesome 🤍” Simone wrote in the caption. “Jonathan teaching my dad & godfather the STL dance he did after his touchdown.”

In the Instagram Story clip, Owens, 28, stood inbetween his father-in-law and Simone's godfather with his arms raised as he gave the pair a dancing lesson in the hallway.

Simone Biles /Instagram Biles posted a video of husband Owens teaching her dad and uncle dance moves

“You got to dip with it though, here, go down with it,” Owens said. “... you got it, eh!” he added, looking at Simone's father as the gymnast was heard laughing behind the camera.

The heartwarming video comes as the husband and wife reunited after spending days apart over the New Year. Simone attended a friend’s wedding on New Year’s Eve, while husband Owens remained in Wisconsin with his team, Green Bay Packers, for their game against the Minnesota Vikings.

However, her husband showed her plenty of love in his absence, with the athlete posting a photo of three giant bouquets sent to her by Owens amid their time away from each other on her Instagram Story on Friday.



In the snap, two bouquets of red and white roses and a bouquet of pink lilies and carnations arranged in a woven basket were displayed on an island in Biles’ kitchen.

Simone Biles /Instagram The hilarious video was shared on Biles' Instagram Story on Saturday

“My husband >>>>,” she wrote in the caption, suggesting that Owens had given her the flowers. In the background, a photo of the couple sitting together was also seen hanging on the wall.

As well as fun family dance sessions, Simone's Uncle Paul also officiated her and Owens’ second wedding ceremony in Mexico in May. The pair got married on April 22, 2023, at a courthouse in Houston before they held their ceremony, which was attended by family and friends.

In May, Biles posted a video on her Instagram Story of her toasting Uncle Paul ahead of their nuptials as she and Owens departed for their destination wedding.

"Uncle Paul aka gonna be the best officiant y'all have ever seen," Biles wrote in the caption at the time.

Biles has also previously spoken about the positive influence of her parents — Ronald and Nellie Biles — who adopted her at age 6, along with her younger sister Adria.

"Being separated from my biological mom, being placed in foster care before I officially got adopted by my grandparents, it just set me up for a better route at life," she explained during an episode of her Facebook Watch series, Simone Vs. Herself.







