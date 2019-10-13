Simone Biles sets new all-time medals mark with gold at gymnastics worlds

American gymnast Simone Biles won gold in the balance beam at the artistic gymnastics world championships on Sunday in Stuttgart, Germany, and in the process became the most successful gymnast of all time at the world championships.

The balance beam win gave her the 18th career gold medal at worlds and 24th career medal, eclipsing the previous mark of 23 held by Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo.

On Saturday she won gold in the vault, taking her to 23 career world championship medals, equalling the mark set by Scherbo for any gymnast, male or female.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Of Biles' 24 world championship medals, 18 are gold against 11 for Scherbo, who won his from 1991 through 1996. Scherbo competed at four world championships, against Biles' five, but the men's program contains more events.

WATCH | Biles ties all-time medals record:

Biles came into the world championships tied as women's record-holder on 20 with Svetlana Khorkina, but broke the tie with team gold Tuesday before winning her fifth individual all-around gold two days later.