  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Simone Biles sends love to Mikaela Shiffrin amid struggles in Beijing

Jason Owens
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games
  • Simone Biles
    Simone Biles
    American Olympic gymnast
  • Mikaela Shiffrin
    Mikaela Shiffrin
    American alpine skier

Simone Biles can empathize with Mikaela Shiffrin.

The U.S. gymnast entered the Tokyo Olympics last summer as the star of the Games and an overwhelming favorite to add to her already abundant medal collection. Instead, she struggled from the start in one of her strongest events, bailing on a vault during team competition.

She withdrew from the team competition and later cited a case of the "twisties" — gymnastics jargon for losing one's place in the air. She later withdrew from the all-around competition, declaring that "my mind and body are simply not in sync."

Biles reaches out to Shiffrin

The scene was shocking for viewers at home as they watched best gymnast in the world struggle to complete basic moves. As was Wednesday in Beijing when Shiffrin skied out of a slalom event she dominates, missing a gate just seconds into her run. Her pain was palpable through TV screens as she remained sitting on the ski hill processing the miscue just two days after she crashed out of a giant slalom event she was also expected to win.

Biles was watching. She sent her a message of love via social media.

Her message was not unlike the one Shiffrin directed toward her when she was dealing with her own struggles last summer.

Biles wasn't done in Tokyo after she pulled out of the all-around. She returned for a single individual event, securing bronze on the balance beam, the seventh Olympic medal of her illustrious career. Meanwhile, she was celebrated for raising awareness on the importance of managing mental health.

Like Biles was, Shiffrin isn't done with her Olympics after an arduous start. She's slated to compete in three more events, including a combined competition she's favored to win. As she processes her disappointment and prepares for what's next, she'll do so with the support of someone who's been in her shoes — and many more who haven't.

USA&#39;s Mikaela Shiffrin reacts after competing in the first run of the women&#39;s giant slalom during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre in Yanqing on February 7, 2022. (Photo by Fran&#xe7;ois-Xavier MARIT / AFP) (Photo by FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP via Getty Images)
Mikaela Shiffrin has three more events in Beijing following a disappointing start to her Games. (François-Xavier MARIT / AFP)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Did Jon Hamm ruin Trevor Zegras's all-star moment?

    With one chance, Trevor Zegras pulled off the spectacular at the NHL all-star skills competition. And yet, a famous actor had to involve himself and ruin it.

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • Peng Shuai says allegation was "enormous misunderstanding"

    BEIJING (AP) — Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai has told a French newspaper that international concern over her well-being is based on “an enormous misunderstanding” and she denied having accused a Chinese official of sexual assault. L’Equipe, which specializes in sports news, published the interview Monday. The publication said it spoke to the tennis player a day earlier in a Beijing hotel in an hour-long interview organized through China’s Olympic committee. Also Monday, the International Olym

  • What a finish! Van der Poel gives Sweden speedskating gold

    BEIJING (AP) — Nils van der Poel has run 20-something ultra-marathons. He's gone skydiving hundreds of times. He's biked from one end of Sweden to the other. He's served a year in the army, completing his ranger training. So when he needed a big kick on the final three laps of the Olympic 5,000-meter speedskating race, it was really no big deal. Van der Poel gave Sweden its first Olympic speedskating medal since 1988, pulling off a stunning comeback to win gold Sunday at the Beijing Games. He wa

  • Desbiens' 51 saves, Poulin scoring on penalty shot lifts Canada to 4-2 win over U.S.

    BEIJING — Ann-Renée Desbiens was of two minds about her workload in Canada's 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. The Canadian goalie's 51 saves were more than the combined shots she faced in her first two starts in Beijing. "I love it, but not really," said the 27-year-old from La Malbaie, Que. "I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that's not the kind of game you want to have too often. "It just showed that we can improve on things, get better during

  • Connor Bedard's jaw-dropping between-the-legs goal leaves hockey world in awe

    Connor Bedard embarrassed his opponents with this preposterous goal.

  • NBC's Tirico coming back from Beijing earlier than planned

    NBC prime-time Olympic host Mike Tirico will have a shorter stay in Beijing than originally planned. Tirico's final show from Beijing will be Monday night. He will fly from China to NBC Sports headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, to host Wednesday's and Thursday's shows before heading to Los Angeles on Friday to anchor Olympic and Super Bowl coverage through Sunday. Tirico will then head back to Stamford for the final week of Olympic coverage. The Games conclude on Feb. 20. Maria Taylor, who s

  • Ayton has 20 points and 16 rebounds, Suns rout Wizards

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night. Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak. Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third q

  • Beijing Voices: Seeking a stadium peek from outside bubble

    BEIJING (AP) — Beijing residents gathered outside in droves on a below-freezing Friday night to try to get a glimpse of the lit-up Olympic stadium and the fireworks during the opening ceremony for the 2022 Winter Games. Tickets are not being sold because of the pandemic, and only selected spectators are able to attend. About 150,000 people are expected to watch including winter sports enthusiasts, school children, marketing partners and foreign embassy staff. The venues have been walled off as a

  • Notable quotes from the 2022 Beijing Olympics: Feb. 7, 2022

    BEIJING — Here are some notable quotes from Olympians at the 2022 Beijing Games on Feb. 7, 2022: "I had no more muscles, no more energy, no more cardio. I remember I was drawn by my treatments. I almost wanted to quit sometimes because it was getting so hard just to get to the next morning. "To be standing here three years later and winning gold, that is completely crazy." -- Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot after winning gold in the men's slopestyle event three years after undergoing chemotherap

  • Fletcher embracing last shot at Olympics in Nordic combined

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Taylor Fletcher almost ended his Nordic combined career shortly after his third trip to the Olympics in 2018. Fletcher's father died of Lou Gehrig’s disease, his stepfather had a near-death experience in a bike accident and he broke up with a longtime girlfriend. “It was a very difficult time for me," he recalled in an interview with The Associated Press. “I was thinking about retiring." Fletcher, though, bounced back mentally and kept himself physically in condition to

  • Canadian moguls legend Kingsbury had family close to heart in silver-medal performance

    As important ski competition has been for the majority of Mikaël Kingsbury's life, his family has been and will always be the priority. That's why, in preparation to defend his Olympic gold medal on Saturday, he made sure they all knew he was thinking of them. Back inside the family home in Deux-Montagnes, Que., Mikaël's mother Julie, father Robert, brother Maxime and his family as well as Kingsbury's girlfriend Laurence Mongeon were dressed in Canadian colours cheering him on. Mikaël's sister,

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • Cavaliers rally from 20-point deficit, beat Pacers 98-85

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cedi Osman scored 22 points and Kevin Love had 19 as the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from 20 down to beat Indiana 98-85 on Sunday night, shortly after agreeing to acquire shooting guard Caris LeVert from the Pacers. Osman and Love combined to score the first 19 points in the fourth quarter, completing a 25-3 run that gave the Cavaliers an 80-68 lead. Osman finished with 18 in the period, while Love had nine points and drew two charging fouls on Pacers rookie Chris Duarte. Jarret

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: All aboard for big air with Laurie Blouin

    Picture two radically different sports. Snowboarding and golf, for example. Nothing in common, you say? Laurie Blouin might persuade you otherwise. When she's doing her slopestyle or big air events — flying and spinning at stomach-lurching speed and altitude, stomping the touch down — she says that's the very same feeling she gets when a round of golf comes together on the links. Mortal athletes are saying "Really? Corkscrewing through the air at 50 kph…that's like nailing a seven iron?" Blouin

  • Austrian skier Mayer makes it 3 golds in 3 straight Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — Matthias Mayer stuck his poles into the snow, pushed off with his massive legs and attempted to head down the mountain. At least that's where he thought he was going — until one of the Austrian skier's poles got held up, with the countdown clock ominously winding down. "It was stuck in an aluminum thing and I had to push it out and I got (pushed) back and (did) it again,” Mayer said. Certainly not the ideal way for the defending champion to begin an Olympic super-G — where the dif

  • Shiffrin's fall in Olympic giant slalom will stick with her

    BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will not soon forget what happened Monday in her first race of the Beijing Olympics. The poor transition that came five turns, and about 10 seconds, into the defense of her 2018 gold medal in the giant slalom. The skidding slide onto her left side. The missed gate that meant she was done so early in the opening run of a two-leg event. The first “DNF” — “Did Not Finish” — next to her name on any GS result sheet in more than four years, a streak encompassing 30 race

  • Mask-wearing Canadians crush ROC in game delayed by controversy

    With masks under their masks, Canada overcame some unexpected adversity to improve to 3-0 in Beijing.

  • Fontana wins 10th short track medal, China wins men's race

    BEIJING (AP) — Arianna Fontana burnished her legacy as short track’s most decorated skater with her second Olympic medal in Beijing and 10th of her career. Her victory in the 500 meters on Monday wasn't all good feelings, though. It laid bare an ongoing rift between the 31-year-old athlete and Italian skating officials who apparently don't want her American husband coaching her. Fontana took the lead from world champion Suzanne Schulting late in the race and let out a yell as she crossed the lin