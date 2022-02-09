Simone Biles sends love to Mikaela Shiffrin amid struggles in Beijing

Simone Biles can empathize with Mikaela Shiffrin.

The U.S. gymnast entered the Tokyo Olympics last summer as the star of the Games and an overwhelming favorite to add to her already abundant medal collection. Instead, she struggled from the start in one of her strongest events, bailing on a vault during team competition.

She withdrew from the team competition and later cited a case of the "twisties" — gymnastics jargon for losing one's place in the air. She later withdrew from the all-around competition, declaring that "my mind and body are simply not in sync."

Biles reaches out to Shiffrin

The scene was shocking for viewers at home as they watched best gymnast in the world struggle to complete basic moves. As was Wednesday in Beijing when Shiffrin skied out of a slalom event she dominates, missing a gate just seconds into her run. Her pain was palpable through TV screens as she remained sitting on the ski hill processing the miscue just two days after she crashed out of a giant slalom event she was also expected to win.

Biles was watching. She sent her a message of love via social media.

Her message was not unlike the one Shiffrin directed toward her when she was dealing with her own struggles last summer.

.@Simone_Biles keep whipping out that smile of yours cause it is undeniably golden. Always. — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) July 27, 2021

Biles wasn't done in Tokyo after she pulled out of the all-around. She returned for a single individual event, securing bronze on the balance beam, the seventh Olympic medal of her illustrious career. Meanwhile, she was celebrated for raising awareness on the importance of managing mental health.

Like Biles was, Shiffrin isn't done with her Olympics after an arduous start. She's slated to compete in three more events, including a combined competition she's favored to win. As she processes her disappointment and prepares for what's next, she'll do so with the support of someone who's been in her shoes — and many more who haven't.