Simone Biles Secures Gold for Team USA at 2023 World Championships, Making History Again

Wednesday's win marks the seventh consecutive gold medal for the US women's team at the world championships

Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Team USA at the 2023 Gymnastics World Championships

Simone Biles has another win under her belt.

Biles, 26, and team USA — Shilese Jones, Leanne Wong, Skye Blakely and Joscelyn Roberson — finished first in the final of the 2023 World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium on Wednesday.

Biles’ floor routine in the final rotation helped the team seal the victory by more than two points over Brazil, with an overall score of 167.729.

Roberson did not compete in the team final due to an injury she suffered in warmups on the vault, The Washington Post reported. The 17-year-old from Texas was seen on crutches during the team final, while Wong competed in her place through several rotations.



Brazil took home its first team medal ever at the world championships and France took third to win the bronze medal.

Related: Simone Biles Eyeing Paris 2024 Olympics amid Gymnastics Return: ‘That’s the Path I Would Love to Go’

Matthias Hangst/Getty Simone Biles of Team United States competes on Floor Exercise during Women's Qualifications on Day Two of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium

Going into Wednesday’s final, the US women were at the top of the leaderboard across almost every event. Already a favorite to win, the team’s performances across the vault, beam, floor, all-around and team competitions secured their place as the likely gold medalists.

The win is history-making for both the team and for Biles herself.

It’s the American women’s seventh consecutive win at the championship, which breaks the tie they previously had with the Chinese men’s team, who won six in a row from 2003 to 2014, according to USA Today.



For Biles, the team win brings her even closer to becoming the most-decorated gymnast of all time. With another gold medal, she currently has 33 medals between the Olympics and the World Championships. At 34, she would become the gymnast with the most medals ever — male or female, per the outlet.

Just by competing at the event, she made history as the first gymnast from the United States to compete at six worlds, Entertainment Tonight reported. And at age 26, she will become the oldest U.S. woman to compete at the event in more than 50 years, per the outlet.

Story continues

Matthias Hangst/Getty Simone Biles of the Team United States competes on Balance Beam during Women's Qualifications on Day Two of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium

Related: Simone Biles Eyes World Championships After 2 Years Off: ‘I Feel a Lot More Confident Now’ (Exclusive)

During the competition, Biles landed one of the world’s most difficult vaults on the world stage for the first time.

On Sunday, she successfully executed the Yurchenko double pike vault, weeks after landing it at the U.S. national championships.

In sticking the landing, the vault — which features a round-off entry and a back handspring onto the apparatus followed by two flips — is now known as the "Biles II."

At the world championships, it is graded 6.4 in difficulty, according to NBC Sports. Last year at the competition, the most challenging vault was rated a 5.6, per the outlet.

For Biles, the vault has been in her arsenal since 2021 but she had never before performed it in international competition, per NBC Sports.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

As for whether she’s got her sights set on Paris for the 2024 Olympics, Biles told PEOPLE in August she’s taking things one day at a time.

​​“Well, in the future, goodness, I feel like Paris is always a good topic to go to, but I think right now, I'm just going to live in the now,” she said. “I just did Classics and Championships and I'm out here competing again when I never thought I would be competing, especially back to the same level and having the same confidence.”

She added, “So I'm just really proud of myself for that. So I would say I'm looking forward to carrying that energy into the next couple meets this year.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.