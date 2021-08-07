Simone Biles Said She Wanted to 'Encourage' and Inspire Other Black Female Gymnasts Before Olympics

Simone Biles

Simone Biles wants to uplift emerging Black female gymnasts.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the "Win Together. Snack Together" NABISCO Olympics campaign ahead of the Tokyo Olympics start last month — during which she won both a silver and bronze medal — Biles said that she hopes the growing presence of Black women in gymnastics will inspire those who are pursuing excellence in the sport.

"[I hope] that they feel more confident once they step out there on the floor," Biles, 24, said in June about upcoming Black gymnasts. "When they don't see as many people who look like them, they know that there are girls out there that look just like them that have done it. So if we can do it, you can do it."

With rising stars like Jordan Chiles, who won a team silver medal with Biles at the Games, the athlete hopes the increased presence of Black women competing on the floor even inspires those who are not gymnasts.

"I hope it just encourages [Black women], in whatever craft that may be, it doesn't necessarily have to be gymnastics," said Biles.

Simone Biles competing in Tokyo

Biles had a challenging Games, opting not to compete in all but one individual event after abruptly pulling out of the team all-around due to a case of the "twisties," a lack of air awareness and a need to focus on her mental health.

Upon her return to the United States this week, the athlete said she is "leaving the door open" when it comes to the 2024 Games in Paris.

"I think I have to relish and take this Olympics in, and kind of recognize what I've done with my career because after 2016, I didn't get to do that," she told Today's Hoda Kotb. "Life just happens so quickly and now I have a greater appreciation for life after everything that's happened in the last five years."

