Simone Biles is ready for another record at U.S. Championships with GOAT leotard

Simone Biles will go for yet another record at the US Championships this week in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, FIle)

Simone Biles is after a historic sixth all-around title at the U.S. Championships, which begin Thursday in Kansas City.

And if it all comes to fruition, which is likely for the gymnastics superstar, the 22-year-old will have her podium look and leotard ready.

A closer look shows the head of a goat under Biles’ name, a nod to her status as the greatest gymnast of all time. She doesn’t need the record-tying sixth title to cement the legacy. It’s already there.

But, yeah, the leotard is pretty cool.

The last time Biles lost an all-around title was more than six years ago and her four world record titles in it is a women’s record. A win at the U.S. Championships would be 20 consecutive dating back to the 2013 event and it would make her the first to win six U.S. all-around titles in more than 50 years.

The GOAT status accomplishment list is lengthy. Biles is a four-time Olympic champion and 14-time World Champion with a world record-tying 20 World medals overall.

It’s also not a first for Biles to sport a leotard of significance. At last year’s championship, she wore a teal one to support survivors of sexual abuse. Biles revealed earlier that year she was among the hundreds of gymnasts who was abused by team doctor Larry Nassar.

She spent her press conference Wednesday speaking about it.

Simone Biles very emotional talking about the aftermath of Nassar abuse. Upset about Congressional report that laid out mistakes. “How could you not do your job?” — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) August 7, 2019

Biles won every event at the 2018 U.S. Championships, becoming the first to do so in 24 years. The 2019 women’s gymnastics championships begin Friday and continue Sunday.

