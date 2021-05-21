Simone Biles And NFL Boyfriend Jonathan Owens 'Have The Same Sense Of Humor'

Photo credit: Simone Biles / Instagram

As Simone Biles trains for the summer 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, no one is more supportive than her boyfriend, Houston Texans quarterback Jonathan Owens.

"He's an athlete too, so we really understand each other, and I think that's why our relationship has been seamless," the 24-year-old Olympic gymnast told Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show in January 2021. "And he also has a bulldog, so I feel like, besides him being a cherry on top, that was really amazing. And our dogs get along well."

The pair have been dating publicly since summer 2020, and besides weathering the COVID-19 pandemic together, they’ve taken tropical vacations, rocked matching Christmas PJ’s, and gone all out for Valentine’s Day. At his NFL games (in a mostly empty stadium), she’s always cheering from the sidelines.

"I just love him," Simone said on TODAY. "We have a great time together. Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. And he's just great."

Jonathan is 25 years old and plays for the Houston Texans.

The professional athlete calls himself "just a kid from St. Louis" on Instagram. He started playing football in high school in Missouri, then played college ball at Missouri Western State University. Jonathan began playing for the NFL in 2018 with the Arizona Cardinals, before joining the Houston Texans practice squad in 2019. He officially signed with the team in 2020.

Looks like I’m staying in Houston 🙏🏽 Blessed to have resigned to the team! Looking forward to having a great off season and coming back even better next year. Year 2 in the books 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/LInXoEEOYU — Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) January 14, 2020

It’s unclear when Jonathan and Simone started dating.

Simone has been liking her BF’s Instagram posts since 2019, so they may have been friendly before they ~officially~ got together. The four-time Olympic gold medalist broke up with longtime gymnast boyfriend Stacey Ervin, Jr. in March 2020, and opened up to Vogue about the split. "It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it," she said."But it was for the best."

The pair first caught the internet’s attention in July 2020 when Simone shared a birthday message along with a photo of Jonathan giving her a piggyback.

Both Simone and Jonathan live in the Houston, Texas area. Simone’s training facility, World Champions Centre, is in Spring, Texas, just outside the city.

Jonathan is a dog lover, just like Simone.

They both have bulldogs with their own Instagram accounts. Jonathan’s English bulldog, Zeus, is the "most energetic English Bulldog you’ve ever met," and loves "food, chewing on anything i can find, and taking long naps."

Meanwhile, Simone’s two French bulldogs Lilo and Rambo are basically internet-famous.

The dogs totally hit it off.

