Simone Biles Named AP's Top Female Athlete for Third Time After Questioning How She 'Would Do' in Return

The four-time Olympic gold medalist said she "did a lot better than I thought I would do" after winning gold at both the national and world championships this year

Naomi Baker/Getty Simone Biles

Even Simone Biles has been surprised with how impressive she remains on the mat.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, 26, made her return to competition earlier this year, adding both another national and world championship gold medal to her pile of career accomplishments.



Biles' dominant return led to her being named the Associated Press' “AP Female Athlete of the Year” for a third time in her career, as expectations she’ll compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics continue to ramp up.



Biles, who previously won the award in 2016 and 2019, has approached her return humbly, however.

She's yet to declare herself for the 2024 Summer Games or to give off any inkling of over-confidence after stepping away from gymnastics for roughly two years, taking a break from the sport after 2021 due to “the twisties.” Biles told the AP she felt like she put herself into a “protective shell” while trying to overcome the issue in recent years, which she has said included going to therapy.



Biles smashed out of that shell in dramatic fashion in July when she made her return to the mat in Chicago, breezing to her eighth career national championship and her first since 2021.

“I did a lot better than I thought I would do,” Biles told the AP, admitting a bit of uncertainty upon her return.

Related: Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens 'Not Bothered' amid Backlash for Claim He's the 'Catch' in Their Marriage

The next month, Biles added her sixth all-around title at the world championships, officially becoming the most decorated gymnast in history.

“It means everything to me, the fight, everything that I’ve put in to get back to this place, feel comfortable and confident enough to compete,” an emotional Biles said after taking home another gold.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Simone Biles

Biles said she’s been trying to relish in the moment of her career a bit more since returning to the sport, as well.



“Every day I try to think about it, especially in therapy when we talk about it,” Biles told the AP after winning her sixth gold at the world championships. “And I think that’s when all the emotions come up. And I really think about what I’ve done and what we’ve done to the sport and push that forward. So I think it’s really exciting. But all in all, I don’t think it will hit me until I retire and then look back and see everything I’ve done.”

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Even without the gold medals and dramatic career return, Biles has had a memorable 2023 as family has come into focus.

She and NFL safety Jonathan Owens officially tied the knot on April 22. And in October, Biles told Today her perspective on life has since shifted.

"Gymnastics is just something I get to come in and have the privilege of doing,” Biles said. “I don’t feel like it’s the end all be all anymore, as before I kind of felt like that. I get to go home to my husband, to my dogs, to my house and all of the things. So it feels really good.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.