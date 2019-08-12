Simone Biles makes more history at U.S. Gymnastics Championships

One night after becoming the first person ever to land a double-double dismount at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Simone Biles continued to make jaws drop on Sunday with more history.

Biles became the first woman to land a triple double (two flips and three twists) in competition on the floor during her routine:

RESPECT THAT, BOW DOWN 👑 @Simone_Biles keeps making history! First woman to land a triple double in competition on floor 🔥



pic.twitter.com/zvDO83RW9U — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2019

Here is a slo-mo. This is art:

You already know we had to get the slo-mo for y'all...



Look at the HEIGHT on @Simone_Biles' historic pass 🤯 pic.twitter.com/cDS8pyir7S — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 12, 2019

Are we sure that she is human?

Biles won her sixth U.S. championship on Sunday by 4.95 points. She is only the second woman in history to accomplish the feat, joining Clara Schroth Lomady’s record mark set 67 years ago.

It is Biles’ 20th consecutive all-around win dating back to 2013.

.@Simone_Biles is the first woman in nearly 70 YEARS to win 6 U.S. all-around titles.



That's it. That's the meet. #USGymChamps pic.twitter.com/jIOW4Zq04S — Team USA (@TeamUSA) August 12, 2019

The 22-year-old was actually disappointed despite her historic performance on Saturday after she fell attempting the triple-double.

"As soon as I fell on floor, I was like, 'That’s it, I’m scratching the meet. I’m walking off the floor,'" Biles said, via USA TODAY.

She continued: "I still get really frustrated because I know how good I am and how well I can do, so I just want to do the best routine for the audience and for myself out here."

It’s that level of expectation and drive that has made Biles the best gymnast in the world and one of the greatest of all time.

What a talent.

