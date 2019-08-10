Simone Biles makes history with beam dismount

Simone Biles is the GOAT. There, I said it.

On Friday, the 22-year-old gymnast made history as the first person to ever attempt, and land, a double-double dismount from the beam. The history-making moment took place at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Mo., where Biles is chasing her sixth national title.

UNREAL.

Fans were impressed by her performance as well:

That wasn't Biles' only history-making moment on Friday, however. Before her beam routine, she also became the first woman to perform a triple-double in the floor exercise.

Biles is the most decorated female gymnast of all time, having won 25 combined Olympic and World Championship medals, among countless others.

