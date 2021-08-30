Simone Biles Is the Latest GOAT Athlete to Release NFTs with Tom Brady's Company

Simone Biles

Simone Biles is joining the NFT business.

Biles, 24, was announced as the latest athlete on the advisory board of Autograph, an NFT platform Tom Brady cofounded with the aim to curate a digital collectibles experience from some of the biggest brands and celebrities.

"For me, it was a new way to collect, and with technology, there are now better ways to make that happen," Biles tells PEOPLE about her decision to sign on. "They're unique and shareable, you can keep them for as long as you want. So I thought, why not? This is a new trend and it's super exciting for people who collect and do these NFTs."

Biles' NFTs are set to be dropped on Tuesday as part of The Preseason Access collection, in hopes of giving fans an additional way to connect with her fans.

As for how she agreed to join Brady's venture, Biles laughs when asked if she received a call or message from the NFL's GOAT. "I wish that's how it happened," she said, giggling.

Along with Biles and Brady, the Preseason Access Collection from Autograph will also feature NFTs from Naomi Osaka, Wayne Gretzky, Tony Hawk, Derek Jeter, Tiger Woods and more.

"At the Olympics, Naomi did reach out after everything that was going on," Biles says about a brief conversation she had with fellow advisory board member Osaka during the Tokyo Games after the gymnast withdrew from the team final and subsequent event finals.

"As for NFTs with Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky and Naomi, I thought why not join this amazing, iconic lineup?" Biles adds. "It's a super unique way to connect with fans from all over the world. I know my brother will be super excited about this because he's very into it."

NFT, which stands for nonfungible token, is defined by Merriam-Webster dictionary as "a unique digital identifier that cannot be copied, substituted, or subdivided, that is recorded in a blockchain, and that is used to certify authenticity and ownership (as of a specific digital asset and specific rights relating to it)."

Biles' NFTs will also be in partnership with Religion of Sports, which produces her Facebook Watch series Simone vs. Herself. New episodes will be released in the coming weeks featuring new footage from the athlete's time at the Tokyo Olympics.

"As I look ahead in my career, I want to diversify my creative skills and explore new ways and platforms to reach fans through collecting and digital art," Biles said in a press release about her NFTs. "I am excited to work with Autograph and provide my perspective as part of the advisory board. I am honored to join a group of very accomplished legends and greats across all sports to collaborate with Autograph and help lead the next generation of digital collecting for our fans."

Biles' collection will be available for purchase on Autograph.io and the DraftKings Marketplace.

Next, Biles will be kicking off the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour, a gymnastics competition-meets-concert experience where fans can watch their favorite stars perform some of their most famous routines. The tour starts on Sept. 21 in Tucson, Arizona.