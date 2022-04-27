Simone Biles' Latest Bikini Pic Shows Off Her Killer Leg Strength (And Toned 🍑)

Photo credit: Simone Biles / Instagram



Simone Biles is sharing tons of pics from an epic girls' trip she recently took with some of her closest friends to a tropical destination, and I am getting serious FOMO.

The Olympic gold medalist's latest pic had her posing in the pool at the hotel she was staying at in a cute bikini and sun hat, showing off her super strong legs in a pretty one-leg pose that took some serious balance and strength.

Besides traveling, Simone, 25, has been busy with the launch of her new collab with Athleta Girl, which she co-designed.

"work hard, travel harder," she captioned the pic.

Her fiancé Jonathan Owens commented, "VIEWS 😍." And Another fan wrote, "This shot is everything 🔥🔥🔥 #magazineready." While another follower truly nailed it: "my lil water flamingo 🦩."



Besides traveling, Simone, 25, has been busy with the launch of her new collab with Athleta Girl, which she co-designed and "can’t wait to see girls inspired and empowered by it."

And business aside, she's also gotten back to her gymnastics training post-the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she shared with ELLE Spain in an April 2022 interview. (She was also the mag's cover star.)

Simone previously shared with Women's Health in 2016 more about what her Olympic training entailed.

"We swam twice a week—almost a mile!" she said. "I swore I was going to drown, it was so hard, and then we would run. And the year before that we would bike 10 miles outside once a week. If we didn't bike, we would run a mile before practice, and as soon as we finished the mile we'd have to go inside and do a beam routine. My legs were absolute jello."

To fuel herself, that means eating to fuel her intense workouts. "I eat what I feel good with and try not to overeat or stuff myself because I'm always at the gym. For gymnasts, in particular, [tracking] can lead to health problems and eating issues, so I just eat what I know I can and should." If she's cooking at home, she usually makes "pasta, chicken or salmon in the air fryer, oven, or on the grill," she said recently.

At the moment, Simone is more focused on healing her mind and body after Tokyo. She shared, "I have struggled with anxiety, pressure, and mental health issues over the years. To achieve a happy, strong and flexible mind, you have to change your philosophy of life at a deep level. It is a daily workout."

And she also has been doing lots of therapy, which she shared has taught her, "Resilience, to have more courage, to say no, to examine myself and reflect and raise my voice for myself," she told ELLE Spain.

I love it, Simone!

