Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Share a Kiss on First Christmas Together Since Getting Married

Showing their festive spirit, Biles shared a series of adorable photos of the pair as they posed in matching plaid pajamas

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have a lot to celebrate this holiday season.

The 26-year-old Olympic gold medalist and 28-year-old NFL player celebrated their first Christmas together since tying the knot earlier this year.

Showing their festive spirit on Monday, Biles shared an adorable photo of the pair kissing in front of a white, silver and blue tree wearing matching plaid pajamas.

"Merry Christmas," the newlywed captioned the Instagram shot, also showing off some fancy, candy cane drinks and a solo snap of Owens smiling wide on her Stories. The Green Bay Packers safety will be heading to Minnesota for a Viking matchup on New Year's Eve.

Their happy celebration comes after Owens found himself in hot water for saying that he didn't know who Biles was when they first met and considers himself the "catch" in their relationship.

Both Biles and Owens laughed off the backlash. "Unbothered 😂❤️,” he wrote on Friday, alongside a series of sweet photographs of he and his wife. "Just know we locked in over here 🤞🏽."

"🤞🏾💋 for life," Biles commented, sharing a screengrab of the remark on her Instagram Story.

"Are y'all done yet?" she teased on X Saturday night.



Biles and Owens got legally married at a courthouse in April, just one month before tying the knot again in an elaborate ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Since then, the two have remained long distanced as Owens signed with the Packers in May, after previously playing for their hometown Houston Texans.

Just before the holiday, Biles told PEOPLE she knows the season can be "hectic" with so much going on, “but this is a reminder to slow down, be present and really take in this special time of year.”

“Our lives can get so busy, so I plan on prioritizing self compassion and daily well-being by getting great sleep, resting when I need to, and surrounding myself with people that lift me up — family, friends, and of course, my dogs!” she shared.

Looking back on her exciting year, including winning the gold medal in the women’s all-around final at the World Championships in October, and on the heels of a two-year break from the international side of the sport, Biles told PEOPLE she's proud of her accomplishments this year.

“It honestly feels amazing to return to competition, I never thought I would compete again so this is a blessing,” Biles said. “My favorite moment has been competing alongside my WCC teammates.”

Throughout their long-distance relationship, Biles has attended several of Owens’ games. She shared in an interview on the Today show in October that she enjoys watching her new husband from the sidelines.

“It’s been really fun supporting what he loves to do,” she added. “Obviously, he’s in Green Bay right now so my season just ended. I’m super excited to get out there to Green Bay for the holidays to support him.”



