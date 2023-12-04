Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Share a Cute Kiss Ahead of the Chiefs vs Packers Game

Simone Biles (who, reminder, is heading to the 2024 Olympics in Paris!!!!) is on the field supporting her husband Jonathan Owens as he and the Green Bay Packers play the Kansas City Chiefs tonight, and they were spotted sharing a super cute kiss ahead of the game:

Simone Biles wishes husband Jonathan Owens luck before the game! 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/p8wZd9UEoJ — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) December 4, 2023

Meanwhile, she also dropped this a few hours before the game:

In October, Simone told the Today show, via People, that “It’s been really fun supporting what he loves to do. Obviously, he’s in Green Bay right now so my season just ended. I’m super excited to get out there to Green Bay for the holidays to support him.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is also at today's game supporting Travis Kelce—and Simone previously hinted she'd be down to hang. By which I mean she laughed and said“Yes, okay" in response to Hoda Kotb musing “I’d like to see you and Taylor. It’d be really cute, it’d be a nice photo opp. Let’s just try to have a moment there if we can, okay?"

