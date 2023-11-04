Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens Pose for Romantic Fall Photo Shoot: 'Tis the Season'

In the picturesque shots, the couple walked through a field of fallen leaves in Green Bay, Wisconsin, where the NFL safety plays for the Green Bay Packers

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens are feeling the love this fall!

The couple recently posed for an adorable autumnal photo shoot in coordinated black ensembles, and the pro gymnast posted some of the stunning shots on her Instagram feed on Friday.

Khayla Kanitz Photography Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles.

For the shoot, Biles, 26, paired her black leather jacket and boots with a black minidress and tights. She also wore her diamond necklace with the spouses’ shared surname, “Owens.”

Owens, 28, meanwhile, matched his wife in an all-black casual ensemble and added a gray and black houndstooth print coat for a color contrast.

Khayla Kanitz Photography Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles.

In the photos taken in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the pair can be seen holding hands and gazing into each other’s eyes as they walk through a field of fallen copper-colored leaves. They even showed off their rings in the last snapshot in the series.

Khayla Kanitz Photography Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles' rings.

“‘Tis the season,” Biles captioned the post, adding a series of fall-related emojis including a scarf, maple leaf and red apple.

“You look so amazing baby 🧡,” Owens complimented his wife in the comments section.

Khayla Kanitz Photography Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles.

The Green Bay Packers safety also shared some of his favorite photos from the shoot on his own Instagram account, which included a wardrobe change.

Biles took off her tights and swapped her black leather boots for a white pair in the cover photo of Owen’s Instagram carousel. She also opted for a puffy white-and-black checkered coat instead of her all-black leather outerwear.

Owens also embraced sweater weather with a fuzzy pullover with a striped monochromatic brown color scheme. “Enjoying all the seasons with you 🧡🍁,” he wrote as his Instagram caption.



Khayla Kanitz Photography Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens.

After tying the knot in April, Biles and Owens have been navigating their long-distance marriage. In September, Biles opened up about how her gymnastics training has changed since getting married.



“Gymnastics is just something I get to come in and have the privilege of doing. I don’t feel like it’s the end all be all anymore, as before I kind of felt like that. I get to go home to my husband, to my dogs, to my house and all of the things. So it feels really good," she shared on the Today show.

“It’s been really fun supporting what he loves to do,” the Olympic gold medalist added. “Obviously, he’s in Green Bay right now so my season just ended. I’m super excited to get out there to Green Bay for the holidays to support him.”



