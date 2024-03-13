Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens Signs with Chicago Bears

The NFL safety signed a two-year free-agent contract with the Illinois team

Ian Maule/Getty Jonathan Owens on October 09, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jonathan Owens is headed south!

The NFL safety, who is married to gymnast Simone Biles, just signed a two-year free-agent deal with the Chicago Bears, reports the Bleacher Report.

His agent, Sunny Shah, told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that Owens, 28, will leave the Green Bay Packers after he signed a one-year contract with the team in 2023.

During his run with the Packers, Owens had 84 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and three passes defended in 17 games. The safety made seven tackles during the team’s two playoff games, per the Bleacher Report.

Stacy Revere/Getty Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin

He confirmed the news on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Appreciate it @packers for the opportunity 🙏🏽. And Packer nation for welcoming me and my wife with open arms, will never forget my time in GB 🤞🏽,” he wrote in the Tuesday post.

Appreciate it @packers for the opportunity 🙏🏽 And Packer nation for welcoming me and my wife with open arms, will never forget my time in GB 🤞🏽 — Jonathan Owens (@jjowens_3) March 12, 2024

In celebration of the news, the Olympic gold medalist shared her excitement for her husband. Biles, 26, posted on X celebrating Owens’ upcoming move.

“Just wanted to say thank you packer nation for embracing my husband & I 💚 green bay will always hold a special place in our hearts!” Biles wrote in her first post on Tuesday.

“CHICAGO HERE HE COMES,” she wrote in a follow-up post.

She also posted about the new location, praising the city’s renowned hot dogs and pizza and adding, “Also, I just love the city of Chicago.”

“I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband hahahahaaha,” she joked in another post. Biles concluded her string of excited posts by describing how “incredibly proud” she is of Owens, concluding, “The grind never stops! this is just the beginning!”

Simone Biles/Instagram Simone Biles and Husband Jonathan Owens

He signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent after the 2018 NFL Draft. He then made his NFL debut in 2019 with the Houston Texans, where he spent a total of four seasons.

Prior to his professional career, Owens played at the college level at Missouri Western State University and was awarded Male Student-Athlete of the Year during his final season in 2017.

At Owens’ final game with the Packers on Jan. 21, Biles applauded her husband for his season with the Wisconsin team. The Packers lost their second playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at 21-24.

Biles shared an Instagram post and wrote, "love supporting you & your dreams.” Owens then replied, "Love having you there every step of the way," in the comment section.

Owens and Biles got engaged on Valentine's Day in 2022. The pair then first married in a civil ceremony in Houston and then had another celebration in May in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

