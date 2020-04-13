Simone Biles One-Ups Everyone With An Insane Twist On The Handstand Challenge

Josie Harvey
HuffPost
Of course Simone Biles just hit the handstand challenge right out of the park.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist put her isolation boredom to impressive use over the weekend, performing a mind-blowing twist on the social media challenge, which involves the already impressive feat of putting on a shirt while doing a handstand.

Shirt on? Too easy. Turns out the gymnast can take off a pair of sweatpants hands-free and upside down:

Actor Tom Holland drew the spotlight when he had a go at the challenge earlier this month, and then dared his fellow “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star Jake Gyllenhaal and also Ryan Reynolds to have a crack at it.

Reynolds had the same response to Biles’ feat as he had to Holland’s effort to pull him in:

Chrissy Teigen was also, er, impressed:

Biles opened up earlier this month about the training setbacks caused by sheltering at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the 23-year-old said she’s “playing it by ear” deciding whether she’ll participate in the Tokyo Olympics now that they’ve been postponed until 2021. 

In the meantime, she’s delivering incredible at-home training videos and puppy content ― and nobody is complaining. 

