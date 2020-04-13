Simone Biles One-Ups Everyone With An Insane Twist On The Handstand Challenge

Of course Simone Biles just hit the handstand challenge right out of the park.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist put her isolation boredom to impressive use over the weekend, performing a mind-blowing twist on the social media challenge, which involves the already impressive feat of putting on a shirt while doing a handstand.

Shirt on? Too easy. Turns out the gymnast can take off a pair of sweatpants hands-free and upside down:

Actor Tom Holland drew the spotlight when he had a go at the challenge earlier this month, and then dared his fellow “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star Jake Gyllenhaal and also Ryan Reynolds to have a crack at it.

Reynolds had the same response to Biles’ feat as he had to Holland’s effort to pull him in:

No. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 12, 2020

Chrissy Teigen was also, er, impressed:

Simone I have to lay down and have someone else do it normally — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 11, 2020

Biles opened up earlier this month about the training setbacks caused by sheltering at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the 23-year-old said she’s “playing it by ear” deciding whether she’ll participate in the Tokyo Olympics now that they’ve been postponed until 2021.

In the meantime, she’s delivering incredible at-home training videos and puppy content ― and nobody is complaining.

I don’t need a puppy. I don’t need a puppy. I don’t need a puppy. I don’t need a puppy.



well... meet the new biles puppies 🐾 pic.twitter.com/ivClQzLntc — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) April 13, 2020

