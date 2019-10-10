Simone Biles earns record 5th all-around title at World Championships

You just can’t stop Simone Biles.

On Thursday she added to her stunning legacy, winning her 5th world all-around title in the finals of the 2019 World Gymnastics Championship in Stuttgart, Germany. No other gymnast has ever won five world all-around titles — in fact, no other gymnast has even won four.

Over four routines, Biles, 22, earned a total score of 58.999. She beat silver medalist Tang Xijing by 2.1 points, which breaks Biles’ own record for margin of victory. Not only can’t she stop winning, but she also can’t stop setting records.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Everyone expects brilliance from Biles whenever she competes, especially Biles herself. She considered her showing at the 2018 world championship a “disaster,” falling twice while dealing with kidney stones. She still won the all-around title and set a record for largest margin of victory — a record she just broke on Thursday with a flawless, fall-free performance on all four apparatus.

Biles’ signature is her incredible power, which was on display in every routine. Her beam performance was heart-pounding.

Sadly, Biles didn’t do her famous (and famously difficult) beam dismount, which features a backflip and two twists. The International Gymnastics Federation downgraded the difficulty of that dismount earlier in the week due to how dangerous it could be for other, less experienced gymnasts to attempt. Biles was not a fan of that decision.

Biles’ routine on the uneven bars was controversy-free and absolutely dizzying.

She flew so high and so fast on the vault.

And she finished her day on the floor (which you can watch at the top of this post), ending her dynamite routine with a pantomimed mic drop. You can’t deny it: she’s the GOAT.

Story continues

Biles has more medals to earn at the World Championships. The individual apparatus events will take place on Saturday and Sunday, and she won medals in every single one in 2018.

USA's Simone Biles reacts after performing on the floor in the womens all-around final at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on October 10, 2019. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP) (Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: