Simone Biles dons different gold, attends Packers game to cheer on husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles traded a gold medal for a splash of gold on her sweatshirt as she cheered on her husband, Jonathan Owens on Sunday during the Green Bay Packers' game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The superstar gymnast was shown on the sidelines with a bright smile as Owens took the field. She was wearing a white sweatshirt with a picture of him in his uniform on it.

Owens had two tackles through three quarters. He joined the Packers this offseason after spending the first four seasons of his career with the Houston Texans. Biles was next to him as he signed his contract with the new team.

Biles also attended a preseason game when the Packers played on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The couple tied the knot in April and then had a destination wedding in Mexico a month later.

At the world championships earlier this month, Biles won five medals, including four golds. Her total medal count is 37, the most all-time. Owens wasn't able to attend the competition but made sure the world knew he is her biggest fan.

"You deserve it, just getting rewarded for all your dedication and hard work," he said after her historic performance. "Blessed to be able to witness the greatness first hand. I love you so much, I’m so happy for you baby."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Simone Biles cheers on husband Jonathan Owens as Packers play Vikings