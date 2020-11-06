Simone Biles defends Jonathan Van Ness over Uber Eats advert accused of 'glamourising' the 'LGBTQ lifestyle'

Simone Biles and Jonathan Van Ness do all their own stunts in the advert for the food delivery service ((Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images))

Simone Biles has defended Jonathan Van Ness and the LGBT+ community after their appearance in an advert for Uber Eats was criticised by a conservative Christian group for “pushing the LGBTQ agenda”.

The US Olympic gymnast and Queer Eye star featured in a series of adverts released last month showing the pair in matching leotards performing a series of impressive back-flips.

“Anything Simone Biles can do, Jonathan Van Ness can do…in his own, amazing way,” the tagline of the ‘Tonight I’ll Be Eating’ campaign read.

In response, a conservative Christian group named One Million Moms launched a petition to ban the commercial, calling Van Ness, who identifies as non-binary, a “cross-dresser” and accusing Uber Eats of “attempting to brainwash viewers.”

The appeal which, to date, has garnered over 7,000 signatories, states: “Casting a cross-dresser in its ads screams liberal agenda and turns off potential Uber Eats customers.”

It adds that the advertisement “glamorises” the “LGBTQ lifestyle”, claiming that the Uber Eats is attempting to “brainwash viewers with an agenda instead of focusing on providing a helpful service, especially during a pandemic.”

The One Million Moms collective aims to “stop the exploitation of our children, especially by the entertainment media (TV, music, movies, etc)”.

In response to the petition, Biles wrote on Twitter: “The world we live in makes me sad, but I’d do x1000000 more commercials with you just to piss everyone off!”

“The LGBTQIA [community] will always have my support and feel welcome on my socials,” she added.

the world we live in makes me sad, but I’d do x1000000 more commercials with you just to piss everyone off! The LGBTQIA will always have my support and feel welcome on my socials🤎 https://t.co/CMOrz0nxFZ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 3, 2020

A spokesperson for Uber told People: “At Uber Eats, we’re unapologetically committed to representing the flavour spectrum. From tacos to talent, we like it spicy.

“JVN and Simone serve gymnastic prowess and ferosh self-confidence, qualities millions of moms everywhere can – and do – support," they added.

Van Ness has not responded to the petition, choosing instead to use his online platform to encourage US voters to go to the polls in the days leading up to the US Election.

“We want more affordable healthcare. Access to education. More community funded resources. Please get out & vote,” he implored.

