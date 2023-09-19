Simone Biles competes at US gymnastics worlds team selection camp: Live updates, analysis

There’s one task left before the U.S. women can leave for the world gymnastics championships that begin next week in Antwerp, Belgium.

Making the team.

The two-day selection camp to determine the six gymnasts on the U.S. travel squad begins Tuesday night and the gymnast with the highest all-around score after Day 1 automatically locks in a spot. Let’s be honest, that’s almost certain to be Simone Biles.

The 19-time world champion won her record eighth U.S. title last month by almost four points, a huge margin in a sport where gymnasts are often separated by mere tenths of a point. So long as Biles is healthy, no other American comes close to her.

As for the remaining five gymnasts on the traveling squad, they’ll be announced Wednesday night, after the second day of competition. The five-person team and alternate will be named before the world championships begin.

The U.S. women are in an Oct. 1 qualifying session, with the team final on Oct. 4.

When is the US worlds and Pan Am Games selection camp?

The two-day meet is Tuesday and Wednesday evening. Day 1 begins at 6:50 p.m. ET, and gymnasts will compete on a minimum of two events. Day 2 begins at 6:15 p.m. ET, and gymnasts will be asked by the selection committee to do at least one event.

How to watch the US worlds and Pan Am Games selection camp

It’s only being shown on FlipNow.tv, USA Gymnastics’ subscription streaming service.

Why isn't US worlds championship team chosen based on rank order?

Because that might not give the Americans the highest scoring potential.

Constructing a gymnastics lineup is a bit like doing a puzzle because of the sport’s scoring format. In qualifying, four gymnasts compete on each event and the lowest score is dropped. In the team final, however, it’s three up, three count: Three gymnasts compete on each event and every score counts.

That means medal contenders need a team that, ideally, can produce three big scores on every event. Or at least not have gaping holes on any event.

Someone who finishes fourth in the all-around might be a terrific gymnast. But if her best events are the same as the three gymnasts ahead of her and the Americans still need a monster score on, say, balance beam, she might not be the right fit. But someone who is terrific on balance beam but not as strong elsewhere might be.

The selection committee also will be looking at consistency.

Big scores are great, but only if a gymnast can produce them on a regular basis. Otherwise, a team is better off taking someone who might not score as high but is as consistent as a metronome, especially when the stakes are high.

Who are the gymnasts at US worlds championship team selection camp?

Joining Biles are Tokyo teammates Jade Carey, who is the reigning Olympic champion on floor exercise, and Jordan Chiles. Shilese Jones, who was the runner-up to Biles at nationals and also was the silver medalist in the all-around at last year's world championships and fellow 2022 world team members Skye Blakely and Leanne Wong, also will be competing at camp.

The other gymnasts expected at camp are: Kayla DiCello, Amelia Disidore, Addison Fatta, Madray Johnson, Katelyn Jong, Kaliya Lincoln, Eveylynn Lowe, Nola Matthews, Zoe Miller, Joscelyn Roberson, Tiana Sumanasekera, Lexi Zeiss and Alicia Zhou.

