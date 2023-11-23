Simone Biles Cheers for Husband Jonathan Owens After He Scores Touchdown During Thanksgiving Game: 'My Mans'

The four-time Olympic gold medalist supported her husband as he played with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday

Carmen Mandato/Getty Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles

Simone Biles is rooting for her man!

After the four-time Olympic gold medalist's husband Jonathan Owens scored a touchdown during the Green Bay Packers' game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Biles celebrated him with a post shared on social media.

"THATS MY HUSBAND!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! MY MANS MY MANS MY MANSSSSS," she wrote on X (formerly Twitter), retweeting a video of Owens' feat. "LFGGGGGGOOOOOOO!"

Earlier this week, Biles was also in attendance at Lambeau Fields, when Owens, 28, and the Packers defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 23-20.

At the time, she posted a sweet snap on her Instagram Story as she greeted her husband for a kiss on the sidelines.

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Biles and Owens got legally married at a courthouse in Houston in April, just one month before tying the knot again in an elaborate ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Since then, Biles and Owens — who was playing for their hometown Houston Texans when they met in 2020 — have been navigating a long-distance relationship ever since the NFL player signed with the Packers in May.

Biles has recently had her own fair share of sports wins after snagging her eighth national title last month at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, becoming the most decorated U.S. gymnast in world championships history.

Back in October, Biles opened up on the Today Show about how her perspective on gymnastics has changed since getting married.

“Gymnastics is just something I get to come in and have the privilege of doing. I don’t feel like it’s the end all be all anymore, as before I kind of felt like that, she explained at the time. “I get to go home to my husband, to my dogs, to my house and all of the things. So it feels really good.”

“It’s been really fun supporting what he loves to do,” Biles added. “Obviously, he’s in Green Bay right now so my season just ended. I’m super excited to get out there to Green Bay for the holidays to support him.”



