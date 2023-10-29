Simone Biles Celebrates Husband Jonathan Owens' NFL Matchup with Cute 'Game Day' Tribute

The athletic couple got married earlier this year

Simone Biles/Instagram Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles in new "game day" posts Biles shared on Instagram.

Simone Biles is hyping up her man!

The Olympic gold medalist, 26, shared a video of husband Jonathan Owens on her Instagram Story Sunday, ahead of the Green Bay Packers safety's game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.

Owens, 28, could be seen in the clip getting ready for the matchup by showing off his game-day attire — a Balenciaga sweater, black pants and a “Working on It” tote bag — before turning to smile at the camera.

Biles, who recently reunited with her athlete beau following the conclusion of her gymnastics season, captioned the video enthusiastically, writing, "GAME DAY," five times.



Simone Biles/Instagram Jonathan Owens in new video shared by his wife, Simone Biles.

The pro gymnast also shared a photo of Owens’ nephew, Karter, dressed in Packers colors and wearing a foam cheesehead — a staple accessory for fans of the Green Bay team.

He was also dressed warmly in gloves and multiple layers ahead of the fall NFL game.

Simone Biles/Instagram Jonathan Owens' nephew, Karter, in Packers' colors.

Biles also shared a smiley mirror selfie that showed her in a white sweatshirt adorned with Owens' name in massive lettering, as well as several photos of the safety in his uniform.

This post is not the first time that Biles has shown her NFL player husband support in style. Last week, the Olympian showed off a Packers-inspired manicure on her Instagram Story.

“Forgot to post earlier so a little grown out but……,” Biles captioned a video of the mismatched green and nude nails, which perfectly matched her husband’s jersey.

Simone Biles/Instagram Simone Biles wears sweatshirt with her husband's name and face on it.

The star’s nail update came after she shared that she missed her husband amid their long-distance relationship during the NFL season.

The couple, who tied the knot earlier this year, was forced to go long-distance just a week after their nuptials when Owens — who was playing for their hometown Houston Texans when they met — signed with the Packers in May.

The athletes — who got engaged in February 2022 after meeting on the dating app Raya in March 2020 — exchanged vows in a courthouse wedding in April, before jetting off for a destination ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with loved ones in May.

After becoming the most decorated gymnast of all time at the World Championships earlier this month, Biles opened up about how married life has changed her perspective.

“Gymnastics is just something I get to come in and have the privilege of doing,” the Olympic medalist said on the Today show.

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Jonathan Owen and Simone Biles in October 2022.

She continued, “I don’t feel like it’s the end all be all anymore, as before I kind of felt like that. I get to go home to my husband, to my dogs, to my house and all of the things. So it feels really good.”

Biles, clad in a sparkly “Owens” necklace, also gave a hint about her immediate fall and winter plans — cheering on her husband.

“It’s been really fun supporting what he loves to do,” she said. “Obviously, he’s in Green Bay right now so my season just ended. I’m super excited to get out there to Green Bay for the holidays to support him."



