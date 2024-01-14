Simone Biles Celebrates Husband Jonathan Owens and His Team Ahead of Playoffs Game

Biles attended a party held for the Green Bay Packers ahead of their playoffs game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday

Carmen Mandato/Getty

Simone Biles is celebrating her husband Jonathan Owens' team.

On Saturday, the Olympic gold medalist, 26, revealed on her Instagram Story that she was in Dallas and taking part in celebrations for Owens and his team, the Green Bay Packers, ahead of their first playoffs game against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.

Biles kicked off her Instagram Story posts by sharing a picture of her clinking some shots with friends, along with a Boomerang - which had her location labeled as Dallas - that showed her winking as she and her pals toasted with different drinks.

"Let's get the weekend started," She wrote over the first picture.

Another Boomerang Biles posted on her Story showed a woman holding up a sign that read “Go Pack Go” as someone else held sparklers near the sign.

Simone Biles/Instagram Simone Biles shares a photo having fun with friends at the celebration.

The Olympic gymnast also posted a snap of another sign that read, “Go Pack Go Pt. 2” and a video of her and a friend sharing a drink from their individual beers with their arms intertwined in the middle.

She concluded her Instagram Story updates with a selfie with friends in what appeared to be the bathroom of the venue.

Related: Simone Biles Posts Adorable Snapshot of Dogs in Husband Jonathan Owens' Team Jerseys

In the photo, she showed off her IPhone case with the words “Owens” written on it along with her oval-shaped diamond wedding ring set designed by ZoFrost could also be seen glistening in the light on her right finger.

The gymnast is in the city to cheer on her husband, who alongside his team, are taking on the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL Wild Card Round on Sunday. The Packers safety has been sharing glimpses at his team's practice in the snow on his Instagram Story over the past few days.

Biles shared another part of her preparations for cheering on her husband on Friday, which included dressing up her and Owens’ bulldogs — Rambo and Zeus — in matching Green Bay Packers jerseys.

Story continues

She showed the canines posing while laying down in the jerseys, writing over the image, “the dogs are ready for this weekend” and “GO PACK GO 🏈🏈🏈”

Related: Simone Biles Says Her Wedding Completely 'Topped' Winning First Olympics: 'It Was the Greatest Feeling Ever'

The Olympic athlete's celebrations for her husband came after she recently explained that he helped create one of the happiest moments of her life.



In an interview with Vanity Fair published earlier this week, Biles said that tying the knot with the NFL player even “topped” her time at the Olympics.

“I’ve never had so much fun in my life,” she recalled of her nuptials. “I was 19 when I won my first Olympics, and I was like, 'How am I supposed to top this?' My wedding topped it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It was the greatest feeling ever," she added, explaining that she and Owens opted to say their "I dos" surrounded by only a small gathering of loved ones.

"We could have had so many more people,” Biles explained. "But we really wanted to make it as intimate and as special as possible.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.