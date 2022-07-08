Simone Biles becomes youngest living person to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden has awarded Olympic gymnast Simone Biles the Presidential Medal of Freedom, making her the youngest living person to ever receive the honour.

The 25-year-old Olympic medalist is among the 17 honorees who were awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour on Thursday 7 July. Apart from being the most decorated US gymnast in history – winning 32 Olympic and World Champion medals – Biles has also been an outspoken advocate for mental health and sexual assault survivors.

“Simone Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history,” the president said during the ceremony, as he delivered remarks in the East Room of the White House. “When we see her compete, we see unmatched power and determination, grace and daring. A trailblazer and a role model, when she stands on the podium, we see what she is: absolute courage to turn personal pain into a greater purpose, to stand up and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

“Today, she adds to her medal count of 32 – I don’t know if you’re going to find room,” President Biden added.

Megan Rapinoe was the second athlete to be awarded the Medal of Freedom during Thursday’s ceremony. The Olympic gold medalist and two-time Women’s World Cup soccer champion is the captain of the OL Reign in the National Women’s Soccer League. Throughout her career, she has been an advocate for gender pay equality, racial justice, and LGBTQ+ rights.

“Beyond the World Cup titles and the Olympic medals, Megan is a champion for [an] essential American truth that everyone - everyone - is entitled to be treated with dignity and respect,” Biden said as he honored Rapinoe, the first soccer player to receive the Medal of Freedom.

The 37-year-old soccer star also wore a powerful tribute to WNBA player Brittney Griner as she attended Thursday’s ceremony. Rapinoe revealed on her Instagram story that she’d chosen a cream suit jacket with the basketball player’s initials and a flower sewn into the lapel for the special occassion.

“The most important part of today,” Rapinoe captioned the photo, adding: “BG we love you.”

Griner, who has been detained in Russia since she was arrested in February, pleaded guilty in a Russian court on Thursday to drug charges, and faces up to 10 years in prison. The WNBA star was arrested at the Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow when vape canisters containing cannabis oil were allegedly found in her luggage. Griner, who is a centre for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA, had been playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg in the Russian Women’s Basketball Premier League during the WNBA’s off-season.