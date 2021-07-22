Simone Biles becomes first female athlete with Twitter hashtag - and it's a goat, natch

TOKYO — Just days before she continues her pursuit of history in the gym, Simone Biles marked an adorable bit of history on Twitter.

The social media platform announced that it had made a custom hashtag emoji for the gymnast, making her the first female athlete and first Olympic athlete to get such treatment.

And it's a goat, natch.

An adorable goat, in a leotard, doing a split leap, a lá Biles herself on the balance beam.

Behold:

If you tweet #SimoneBiles or even #Simone, the emoji will pop up.

Biles's recent competition leotards have featured a bedazzled goat, which she has nicknamed Goldie, a cheeky acknowledgement of her status as the GOAT of her sport, or greatest of all time.

In a statement, Twitter said the emoji is meant to recognize Biles's "legacy, achievements and epic usage of the platform."

Over the first six months of this year, Biles was the second-most talked about Olympic athlete on the platform, according to Twitter, behind Japanese swimmer Rikako Ikee.