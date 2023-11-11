Simone Biles and Aly Raisman Reunite in Glam 'Getting Ready' Video

The two gymnasts — both Olympic gold medalists — got ready for a night out together in a video shared on TikTok on Friday

Simone Biles/TikTok

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman are having a reunion!

To the delight of fans, the former U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics teammates posed together in a TikTok video posted on Friday as they got dressed up for a glam occasion.

“Getting ready together again, but not for a competition this time 🥺🎉,” Biles, 26, wrote in the caption.

“Bittersweet,” she added, tagging Team USA and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, referring to the last time she competed alongside Raisman, 29, who retired from professional gymnastics in 2020.

Related: Aly Raisman Says It's 'So Fun to Be Back Together to Celebrate' Simone Biles at Her Second Wedding

At the beginning of the clip, Raisman — who at the 2016 Rio Olympics won gold alongside Biles and their U.S. teammates in the women’s gymnastics team all-around final — put her arm around her former teammate as the pair stood smiling in a bathroom wearing matching white robes.

Biles then covered the camera with her hand for a second, before releasing it to reveal her and Raisman posing in glamourous outfits with their hair and make-up done.

Biles looked chic in a white blazer and a black mini dress with black boots. She wore her hair in loose waves and sported a couple of silver chains, completing her look.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Biles and Raisman are former teamates

Raisman, meanwhile, wore a brown checked blazer with a brown tank top tucked into a pair of brown leather hotpants and brown boots to match.

“My two favorite gymnasts together again!” one fan wrote in reaction to the video. “Yess they are back together!!!!” a second commented as someone else added, “OG GOATS."

Raisman had another reunion with Biles in June when they pair playfully posed together in photos shared on her Instagram.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Look who came to visit!! @simonebiles 💞," the three-time Olympic gold medalist captioned the snaps at the time.



Story continues

Raisman attended Biles’ second wedding ceremony to Jonathan Owens earlier this year in May in Cabo San Lucas. The retired professional gymnastics posted photos from the event, including one of her and Biles holding hands at the reception and another posing with Owens, 28, and friends.

"Congrats to @simonebiles & @jowens 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 💋💋💋💋💋💋" the gymnast wrote alongside a carousel of images from Biles' special day.

Related: U.S. Olympian Aly Raisman Shares Cover of New Children’s Book About Consent (Exclusive)

Since retiring from gymnastics, Raisman has turned her hand to writing, and earlier this year she shared with PEOPLE the cover of her children's book, From My Head To My Toes.

The new book is set for release on April 2, 2024 and aims to teach children about the importance of consent.

“I hope that From My Head To My Toes, which features art by the talented Brittany Jackson, will help empower parents, guardians [and] anyone who picks up this book to talk about consent and body autonomy with kids in a positive and approachable way,” Raisman said in a statement at the time.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.