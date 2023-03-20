Simone Ashley's sapphire blue trouser suit is *beyond* flawless

A proper trouser suit is a workwear wardrobe staple. Whether you wear the co-ord together, for maximum impact, or rock the trousers and blazer separately to elevate everyday outfits, we're huge fans of the tailored set. Now, Simone Ashley has just gone and made the case for the two-piece suit, and the best part about the whole outfit is its showstopping hue.



This weekend, the Bridgerton star attended an International Women's Month event in Washington hosted by Kamala Harris. Simone opted for a sleek sapphire blue suit designed by Tom Ford for the champagne brunch hosted at the Vice President's DC residence. The actor layered the jacket over a classic black top with minimalist silver jewellery, accessorising the look with a metallic top handle bag.

"@kamalaharris it was an honour to meet you," writes the actor on Instagram. "Thank you for having me to celebrate women’s history month amongst some extraordinary women reshaping the future. Today was a day I will always remember ❤️ women can! And @theestallion duh!! ☀️ And thank you @tomford for suiting me up 💙"

In the post, Simone shares a few photos with Kamala and Megan Thee Stallion, who was also in attendance. Unlike Simone, Megan's seen repping a matching blue and black printed cardi and skirt combo.

Basically, we love both looks, and we're even more obsessed with the selfie that Simone and Megan took together.

