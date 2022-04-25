Simone Ashley's Glittery Going-Out Dress Is Straight Off the Runway

simone ashley black and white dress

Getty Images

While Simone Ashley awaits her return to the Bridgerton universe following the second season's release (production on the third installment is said to start sometime this summer), she decided to stop by A Bridgerton Experience: The Queen's Ball to get her Regency-era fix — this time swapping her corset for couture.

On Sunday, Simone's stylist shared a photo on Instagram of the actress attending the immersive event over the weekend in Los Angeles, California. The viscountess wore a glitzy Off-White sequined midi-dress for the occasion, featuring a cowl neckline and mid-thigh slit up the side. Simone paired the gown with a cropped yellow shearling jacket from the designer and strappy faux-fur lined heels. She styled her waist-length hair in soft waves parted down the middle.

RELATED: Bridgerton Has Been Renewed For Seasons 3 and 4

The glittery, high-fashion look comes shortly after Simone wore another head-turning outfit during an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show earlier this month. The actress wore a white, ankle-length dress for the segment complete with two ab-baring cutouts and sky-high heels. While chatting with guest hosts Tiffany Haddish and tWitch, Simone shared her favorite qualities about her Bridgerton character, Kate Sharma.

"I like the fact that she [Kate] wasn't a people pleaser, and she wasn't afraid to be opinionated and controversial, break the rules a little bit," she said. "I mean she was there to protect her sister and I wanted to stay true to that throughout the whole story."

Simone also revealed the first unexpected acting role she booked after moving to the United States from London. "I had a really small role, like a background role, in Straight Out of Compton," she said. "It was a wild first-time experience on a set. We were filming in this massive mansion in the Valley and I was a bit like, 'Woah.'"