Simone Ashley Reveals She Is Returning for Bridgerton Season 3: 'Just Getting Started'

Dory Jackson
·3 min read
Simone Ashley
Simone Ashley

Kevin Winter/Getty/The Hollywood Reporter

Good news, Bridgerton fans: series breakout Simone Ashley will be back for season 3!

The British actress joined the show's second season as Kate Sharma, the love interest of Jonathan Bailey's leading character, Anthony Bridgerton. The pair's love story became the central focus of the Netflix hit's sophomore run, differing from the debut season following the romance between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page).

In a new interview with Deadline, Ashley, 27, confirmed she is returning for more. "We're going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started," she told the outlet.

"We have the amazing Jess Brownell who is taking the lead as showrunner in Season 3," she continued. "In Season 2, there was a lot of push and pull between Kate and Anthony, there were complications with the family, and then they find each other towards the end. I think everything is just starting."

Going forward, Ashley said she would "like to see Kate just let go a bit more and play more" in the new season.

Bridgerton
Bridgerton

Colin Hutton/Netflix

RELATED: Bridgerton's Simone Ashley on the 'Really Exciting' Moment She Knew She Made It

"She's in charge of the household now and she's got big boots to put on. I think she can do it," she shared. "I want to keep that softness and vulnerability to Kate, for sure, and she can share that with Anthony. I'm just excited for her to have a home and to have a family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Added Ashley: "I'm excited to see her grow. I think I'd like to see Kate being much braver and less headstrong and more heart strong."

PEOPLE has reached out to Netflix for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: 'Bridgerton' Newcomer Simone Ashley Says She Had a "Pinch-Me Moment" When Mindy Kaling Messaged Her

Ahead of Bridgerton's second season premiere on March 25, the streaming giant renewed the series through season 4.

In a news release from Netflix at the time, executive producer Shonda Rhimes said in part, "From the first time I read Julia Quinn's delicious Bridgerton series, I knew these were stories that would captivate a viewing audience ... This two-season pickup is a strong vote of confidence in our work and I feel incredibly grateful to have partners as collaborative and creative as Netflix."

RELATED: Everything to Know About Bridgerton Season 3

Recently, Rhimes, 52, revealed that the third book in Quinn's Bridgerton series, An Offer From a Gentleman — which focuses on Benedict Bridgerton's (Luke Thompson) love story — isn't necessarily going to be what the next season is centered around.

"There's eight Bridgerton siblings, so we're planning on following each one of the siblings' romantic stories," she told Entertainment Tonight. "We're not necessarily going in order but we are going to be seeing each of the siblings and their stories."

Rhimes added, "[We] got a little bit creative so we're already hard at work writing season 3. That is already in progress and you'll see. Give it time."

Season 2 of Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bridgerton 's Simone Ashley on the 'Really Exciting' Moment She Knew She Made It

    Simone Ashley came face-to-face with her Bridgerton success — literally!

  • Jonathan Bailey Says He’ll ‘100%’ Return To ‘Bridgerton’ When He’s Needed

    The Viscount will be back, especially if the storyline involves a baby or another Bridgerton sibling saying “I do”

  • The Sharma Sisters Are The Real Love Story In Bridgerton

    Bridgerton. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma in episode 201 of Bridgerton. Cr. Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022 Spoilers ahead. In the final episode of Bridgerton’s newest season comes the show’s most heartfelt — and romantic — moment. Sisters Edwina and Kate Sharma (played by Charithra Chandran and Simone Ashley), have been at odds, after the latter fell in love with the former’s fiancé, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey). (Yes, it’s messy.) Edwina — the yo

  • 'I Just Want To Be Courted!': Bridgerton Is Back And It's Making Us Question Modern Dating

    Want to be the diamond of the season?

  • Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle Tells Tory MPs To 'Shut Up And Behave Yourselves!'

    He also told Labour MP Matt Western to wind up his question, adding: “I think the prime minister got the gist of it.”

  • Simone Ashley on what might happen for Kate and Anthony in season 3

    Simone Ashley has opened up about Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton's future and where they might end up in Bridgerton season 3.

  • How ‘Bridgerton’ Stars Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran and Claudia Jessie Tackled Season 2’s Lavish Ballroom Scenes

    Aside from the stunning costumes, “Bridgerton’s” lavish ball scenes are just as essential to its storytelling. The sequences were like putting together a jigsaw puzzle, Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury said: “We’ve got the significance of the artist, who’s dancing, who’s plotting, who’s sitting with you, who’s walking behind him, what they’re drinking and […]

  • ​​Raven-Symoné Says She's 'Really Proud' of Will Smith for Apologizing to Chris Rock

    "Of course, there could have been other times to do that — but thank you for making that award show very interesting," the Raven’s Home actress tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!)

  • 'Bridgerton' Fans Spot Secret Meaning In Anthony And Kate's Sex Scene

    Bridgerton fans have noticed a significant meaning to Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma's sex scene, as it links back to an earlier episode.

  • See Anya Taylor-Joy Shimmer In a Sheer Black Corset Dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

    The Tiffany & Co. jewelry and sheer black corset dress by Dior, for which Taylor-Joy serves as global ambassador, was an intriguing shift from her usual wardrobe.

  • Death toll in 60-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway climbs to six after two-day search of wreckage

    ‘All of a sudden, it was just noise – car hitting car, truck, explosion,’ one driver involved in the crash said

  • Miller scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season. Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Spurgeon scores in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the gam

  • Makar's 2 goals break team 'D' mark, Avs beat Flyers 6-3

    DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice to set the single-season franchise goal record for a defenseman and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Friday night. Makar's goal on a wrist shot in the third period was his 24th of the season, surpassing the mark Sandis Ozolinsh set in 1996-97. Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists as part of a four-goal first period to set the early tone for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher, Mikko Rantanen and Kurtis MacDermid — on his 28th birthday — a

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Dadonov scores in OT to lift Vegas past Chicago 5-4

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 Saturday. The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 entering the third but got goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Dadonov then scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas' roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause. It was Ve

  • Raptors vs. Pacers game suspended, Scotiabank Arena evacuated due to fire

    The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.

  • Canada's Reece Howden successfully defends Red Bull SuperSkicross title

    Canada's Reece Howden won the Red Bull SuperSkicross men's event in Andermatt, Switzerland on Saturday for the second straight year. The 23-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C., had a good start and was able to hold off a charge from world champion Alex Fiva — finishing 0.30 seconds ahead of the Swiss skier. Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr completed the podium in third. Fellow Canadians Brady Leman and Christopher Delbosco finished ninth and 14th, respectively. "It was tough. With the track build this ye

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.