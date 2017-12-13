Simonds hits 33 and Georgia State rolls past Point 90-70

ATLANTA (AP) -- D'Marcus Simonds poured in 33 points, hitting six 3-pointers, and Georgia State had four players score in double figures in a 90-70 defeat of NAIA member Point University on Tuesday night.

Malik Benlevi scored 13 points with nine rebounds, Devin Mitchell had 12 points with five assists and Kane Williams added 11 points, six boards and three assists off the bench as the Panthers (7-3) found minutes for 13 players.

Simonds was two points shy of his career best, but has scored 30-plus in the last three games. Georgia State has posted seven wins in the first 10 games for the third time in the last four seasons.

Taboris Griggs and Tyonn Stuckey scored 15 each for the Skyhawks. Griggs added seven rebounds.

Georgia State outrebounded Point 42-33 and dominated the paint with a 50-20 scoring advantage.