Simona Halep vs Sara Sorribes Tormo, French Open 2020 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Women’s Singles First Round Tennis Match?

Simona Halep will face Sara Sorribes Tormo in the women’s singles first-round match of French Open 2020. Halep, winner at Roland Garros in 2018, will hope to repeat the feat this season. The World No 2 is the top seed in the women’s singles after the withdrawal of defending champion and top-ranked Ashleigh Barty. Halep will hope to win the French Open 2020 tournament and challenge Barty for the World No 1 position. Meanwhile, fans in India can scroll down for all live telecast, live streaming online, venue, match timings in IST and all other details for the Simona Halep vs Sara Sorribes Tormo French Open 2020 clash in the opening round of Women’s singles. Naomi Osaka Pulls Out of French Open 2020 Due to Hamstring Injury (View Post).

Halep has been in good form throughout the year. She reached quarter-finals in Adelaide and followed it with a semi-final appearance at the Australian Open 2020 before winning the WTA title in Dubai. Halep then withdrew from the US Open 2020 to focus in Europe and has since won the Prague Open and Rome Masters since tennis resumed. Her superb form in clay makes the Romanian one of the favourites to win the French Open this season.

What is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of French Open 2020 Simona Halep vs Sara Sorribes Tormo Women’s Singles First-Round Match?

Simona Halep vs Sara Sorribes Tormo first-round match in women’s singles of French Open 2020 will be played at the Philippe Chatrier court in Roland Garros. The match will take place on September 27, 2020 (Sunday) and it has a tentative start time of 04:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch the Live Telecast Simona Halep vs Sara Sorribes Tormo, Women’s Singles First-Round Match of French Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can live telecast the Simona Halep vs Sara Sorribes Tormo first-round clash in women’s singles on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of French Open 2020 in India. So fans can tune into Star Sport 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to live telecast the match.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of French Open 2020 Simona Halep vs Sara Sorribes Tormo Women’s Singles First-Round Match Online in India?

You can also follow the game live on online platforms. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Simona Halep vs Sara Sorribes Tormo first-round women’s singles match in French 2020 online for its fans in India. Fans can either switch to the Hotstar app or log into the website to catch the live-action.